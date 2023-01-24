Bills Sign 13 Players to Future Contracts

The Buffalo Bills made sure to secure their roster depth after Sunday's playoff loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

After a 27-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional on Sunday, the Buffalo Bills are gearing up for the future with some smaller roster moves on Monday.

The team announced the signing of 13 players to reserve/future contracts. Here are the names:

- OL Alec Anderson

- DT Eli Ankou

- QB Matt Barkley

- DT Cortez Broughton

- DT Brandin Bryant

- TE Zach Davidson

- CB Ja'Marcus Ingram

- WR KeeSean Johnson

- DE Kingsley Jonathan

- OL Greg Mancz

- CB Kyler McMichael

- WR Dezmon Patmon

- OL Ryan Van Demark

Barkley, who has been a backup quarterback for the Bills since 2018, will now remain on the roster for at least another year.

The team signed Patmon, a former Indianapolis Colts receiver, and Broughton, a former Los Angeles Chargers defensive lineman to the practice squad last Tuesday while releasing receiver Tanner Gentry and linebacker Joe Giles-Harris in corresponding moves.

Patmon, a sixth-round pick by the Colts in 2020, appeared in just one game this past season. In the 24-0 Week 2 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, he posted career-high marks in catches (two) yards (24) and targets (six).

He has four receptions on 10 targets for 45 yards and a touchdown in his NFL career.

Broughton was a seventh-round pick by the Chargers in 2019 and played with the Kansas City Chiefs as recently as last season. In 12 career games, he has nine total tackles and one pass defended.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Thanks for reading our SI-powered coverage of your Buffalo Bills ... Bills Mafia!

Get your Buffalo game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

You're a member of Bills Mafia hungry for more Buffalo coverage? Read here.