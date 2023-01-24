'Nah!': Bills WR Stefon Diggs Opens Up After Emotional Exit vs. Bengals

Many questioned the post-game reaction of Buffalo Bills receiver Stefon Diggs after Sunday's playoff loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Buffalo Bills were never going to have it easy against the defending AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional on Sunday.

But for the Bills to lose 27-10 at home in less-than-ideal fashion was clearly difficult for the entire team to stomach. And though everyone handles disappointment differently, the loss had a clear emotional effect on Buffalo receiver Stefon Diggs.

After waving his arms in disbelief on the sideline at quarterback Josh Allen and then storming out of the locker room with his things following the loss, Diggs was criticized for showing immaturity and not putting the team first.

He made his frustrations clear on Twitter afterwards and isn't apologizing for the way he reacted.

Said Diggs in a combination of tweets: "Want me to be okay with losing ? Nah. Want me to be okay with our level of play when it’s not up to the standard ? Nah. It’s easy to criticize my reaction more than the result."

Diggs and the high-powered Bills offense fell way short of expectations during a season that was clearly Super Bowl-or-bust. Ten points marked Buffalo's lowest single-game scoring output of the season, while Diggs' 35 yards on four catches was his second-fewest single-game yardage total of the campaign.

The Bills now enter the offseason with some incredible motivation for more reasons than one. And though his frustrations will eventually cool, Diggs' passion won't subside in what is fixing to be yet another Bills revenge tour.

