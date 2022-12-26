Bills Set Unique Record in Win vs. Bears

Any time, any place. The Buffalo Bills have taken that approach to new heights this season.

For the Buffalo Bills, it's been a season defined by an "any day of the week" mentality. But the team has taken this a bit too literally.

After a 35-13 win over the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on Saturday, the Bills became the first team since the 1962 Boston Patriots to win six non-Sunday games in a single season. Buffalo is now 6-0 in non-Sunday games this season and 6-3 in games played on Sunday.

The Bills have played four non-Sunday games during their current six-game winning streak. Buffalo began the campaign with a season-opening win on Thursday night against the Los Angeles Rams before slaughtering the Tennessee Titans 41-7 on Monday night in Week 2.

Buffalo then played its next eight games on a Sunday before a 28-25 Thursday win over the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving.

And of course, with college football in its bowl season, the Bills have had their past two games on Saturday, an annual late-season traditional the NFL continues to do.

Crazy enough, Buffalo's unique record could grow when the Bills take on the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday, Jan. 2 at Paycor Stadium.

If the Bills beat the Bengals, they could potentially finish the 2022 season with more or as many Sunday wins as non-Sunday wins. That's the price you pay for being one of the league's most-watchable teams.

