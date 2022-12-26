Bills at Bengals Odds: Who's Favored in 'Game of the Year'?

The points spread for Week 17's Buffalo Bills vs. Cincinnati Bengals game reveals potential for this becoming 'the game of the year.''

The Buffalo Bills have clinched their fourth playoff appearance in a row and a third-straight AFC East division title in back-to-back weeks, with wins over the Miami Dolphins and the Chicago Bears.

After beating the Bears 35-13, extending their winning streak to five games, the Bills are now preparing for a trip to the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bengals (11-4), one of the NFL's hottest teams, riding a seven-game win streak, could make this for "Game of the Year'' with the Bills on ESPN's Week 17 edition of "Monday Night Football."

The Bills have opened as a 1.5-point favorite over the Bengals in a game where the over/under is set at 49.5 points, according to SI Sportsbook.

Winning streaks are on the line, and potentially even the No. 1 seed for the AFC in the postseason, which the Bills (12-3) currently hold.

Josh Allen and the Bills have returned to playing their best football after a brief two-game losing streak, where interceptions cost them against the New York Jets and the Minnesota Vikings.

Meanwhile, QB Joe Burrow and the Bengals have overcome a 1-4 start, having won nine of their last 10 games.

After coming from behind in a 34-23 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15, the Bengals managed to hold onto a 22-18 victory over the New England Patriots on Saturday.

The Bengals are averaging 26.1 points per game while allowing 20.4 points per. In comparison, the Bills average 28 points per game and allow 17.5 points per game.

Two of the NFL's top teams will do battle on Monday, January 2, with kickoff scheduled for 8:30 p.m. (ET). ... with so much at stake - including possible "Game of the Year'' status.

