The Buffalo Bills have clinched their third-straight AFC East title and in doing so, sent a standings-related statement to the rest of the NFL.

Next? The backing-up of a literal statement.

“That’s the goal,” said Bills Pro Bowl safety Jordan Poyer in reference to Buffalo’s plan to secure the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs. “We want teams to come (here) in the playoffs … (in) Buffalo in front of our fans.”

In other words, “Welcome to Buffalo!”

At 12-3, there is reason to savor the latest goal achieved …

“Good to win. Really happy for the organization. Three AFC East Championships in a row, that’s hard to do,” Bills head coach, Sean McDermott said after the game. “It’s hard to get one, let alone three in a row.”

And yet the Bills - now the “hunted” with McDermott noting that “everyone’s momentum is coming at us” - are in a sense just getting started.

“It’s the next progression in our goal,” QB Josh Allen said. “Playoffs, division title. We know what the next one is. So, got a couple more games to put our best foot forward and just try to go execute to the best of our ability.”

Next up: The Bengals … and the plan of capturing the first seed in the AFC, securing home-field throughout the playoffs and announcing to their pursuers, “Welcome to Buffalo!”

