Bills 'Left Out in the Cold' By Odell Beckham Jr, Cowboys & Giants?

The fact that the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants are definitively "in'' the OBJ Sweepstakes doesn't necessarily mean the Buffalo Bills are "out.''

But it does seem like a pecking order of sorts is taking shape as Odell Beckham Jr. makes arrangements to grant free agency visits to the Cowboys and the Giants first ...

Maybe with Buffalo hoping it doesn't get "left out in the cold.'' (Pun intended.)

Beckham Jr., who appears to have recovered from his torn ACL suffered during the Super Bowl in February, is now planning free agency visits. Cowboys sources tell us that Dallas has been prepping for a VIP meeting at The Star, and OBJ has reportedly made plans to see the Cowboys and the NFC East rival New York Giants.

OBJ reportedly wants to take his visits, and make his decision, by the end of November.

Meanwhile, of course, the Bills have been very open about their interest as well, and Buffalo is said to be on his five-team wish list, which also includes the Niners and the Chiefs.

Among the items on the wish list of the free-agent wideout? Super Bowl contention, of course. The Bills are 6-3 and have lost two straight, but that's not evidence that the title hopes here have been derailed. Meanwhile, in Dallas, as it happens, some NFC clarity can be offered as soon as Thanksgiving, when the 7-2 Giants play at the 6-3 Cowboys.

Winner takes all ... and winner takes OBJ? The Buffalo Bills certainly hope Beckham warms to the idea of giving them an audience as well.

