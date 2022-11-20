Josh Allen: Losses 'Won't Divide Us, Won't End Us!' Buffalo Bills vs. Browns

The Buffalo Bills aren't exactly "at a crossroads''; that's a bit overdramatic, and besides, any "crossroads'' around here is buried under six feet of snow, so how would be know if they've even approached it?

But just in case, team leader and quarterback Josh Allen has a message about the resilience and character of his team, even in the wake of consecutive losses.

"We're not gonna let this end us and tear us apart in the locker room,'' Allen said. "We're gonna come together and we're gonna try to play some good football."

There is every reason for Bills Mafia to believe that. In fact, given the way Bills fans have pulled together to help the players escape the blizzard and get on their flight to Detroit for today's "home game'' against the 3-6 Cleveland Browns, we can even argue that Bills Mafia is one of the reasons for a sense of support and unity inside this football team.

The Bills' late-game loss to the Jets, following by their "Game of the Year'' late-game loss to the Vikings, has put a dent in the Super Bowl bandwagon, no doubt. Buffalo is now 6-3 and while much is still within the Bills' control, their entire destiny is not.

But Allen's pledge - based largely on the idea that there are learning experiences to be had even in defeat - via Kyle Brandt’s Basement podcast seems a sincere one

“A lot of different experiences we’re learning that I haven’t been in, in my entire career,” Allen said. “We’re not going to let this end us.”

