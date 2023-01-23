While it was not the ending Bills Mafia had envisioned for their 2022 season, the Buffalo Bills still had a handful of positives to take away from the Highmark Stadium field after their 27-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in the Divisional Round of the playoffs.

Perhaps none greater than the inspirational, continued recovery of safety Damar Hamlin.

Emotions were understandably high as the Bills took the field against the Bengals for the first time since Hamlin's startling collapse during the first quarter of their Week 17 matchup at Paycor Stadium on Jan. 2.

Having shown remarkable progress in his convalescence, the Bills welcomed Hamlin to Highmark Stadium on Sunday to provide his teammates with a much-needed spiritual lift heading into their most important game of the season.

Still, even as Hamlin watched his team from an end zone suite, Buffalo's emotion was not enough to overcome Bengals' quarterback Joe Burrow's two first-quarter touchdown passes and Cincinnati’s defense swarming of team captain Josh Allen on the snow-slicked field. As such, the Bengals are heading to AFC championship game for the second straight year, while the Bills remain in pursuit of their first Conference championship since 1993.

Despite the loss, Hamlin maintained his positivity, while using it to motivate his teammates for their upcoming 2023 campaign.

Hamlin is certainly no stranger to defying long odds. It is not an exaggeration to say that the last time the Bills and Bengals shared the field, Hamlin's life nearly came to a tragic end.

During the first quarter of their Monday night matchup, Hamlin collided with Bengals receiver Tee Higgins following a completion. After briefly getting to his feet, the 24-year-old fell backward and was immediately attended to by medical personnel on the field. He was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Play was immediately stopped as first responders tended to him on the field; with the game eventually being suspended.

Despite having been resuscitated twice on the field due to cardiac arrest, as well as remaining in critical condition for several days, Hamlin is on the road to an astounding and inspiring recovery. Since that time, league-wide demonstrations of solidarity have helped to unify the NFL in support of their colleague, while Hamlin's charity has raised an estimated $8.6 million in supportive donations.

Whether Hamlin sees the field in 2023, or at any point in the future, is still unknown at this time. However, as he continued to get stronger each day, his words and example can serve as a reminder that winning is possible, even under the bleakest of circumstances.

With their core likely to remain intact, the Bills will almost certainly be back in contention in the upcoming season -- with Damar Hamlin in their corner every step of the way.

