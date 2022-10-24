Buffalo Bills Odds Oddity: Favored By How Much Over Aaron Rodgers' Packers?

The Buffalo Bills making gambling history? Sounds like a good bet in this day and age.

For the second consecutive week, the Bills are heading into a high-profile game with the odds ever in their favor to the point of never-before-seen phenomena. With the Bills set to face the Green Bay Packers in the next edition of "Sunday Night Football" (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC), the early odds at DraftKings list the Western New York hosts as 10.5-point favorites at Highmark Stadium.

Should this line stand at kickoff, this would mark only the third time that the Packers are double-digit underdogs since 2008, Aaron Rodgers' first year as the full-time starting quarterback. The two-time defending NFL MVP missed both of those games due to injury, effectively making Sunday's tilt the first time he'll face such a projected margin of defeat.

The Bills (5-1) have now made history amongst the oddsmakers for the second consecutive game: in its prior contest on Oct. 9, their final prior to its bye week, Buffalo was a 2.5-point favorite at Arrowhead Stadium against the Kansas City Chiefs, marking the first time that Kansas City was a home underdog in a game started by Patrick Mahomes (since 2018). That faith would be rewarded to the tune of a 24-20 victory, placing the Bills at the top of the young AFC postseason standings.

It's not hard to see why the Bills have earned such a prime time honor: though the Packers remain blessed with the services of Rodgers, their inability to surround him with a stronger supporting cast has come back to bite them. Green Bay (3-4) has lost each of its last three games, falling to both the New York Giants and Jets (the former defeat coming in London), as well as the Washington Commanders.

Before the lines came out, Rogers acknowledged the fact that few would legitimately choose the Packers to win the visit to Orchard Park, claiming that having such doubters "might be the best thing for us," a statement that drew audible laughter from "Sunday Night Football" analyst Cris Collinsworth during his call of the Pittsburgh-Miami contest at the end of Week 6.

