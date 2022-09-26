The Buffalo Bills offense while in Miami on Sunday racked up ...

A total of 90 plays.

A total of 400 passing yards.

A total of 19 points.

A total of one trashed coaches box.

Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey was upstairs and on camera at the exact time when a bad afternoon in Miami was finalized in the form of a 21-19 loss to the undefeated Dolphins ...

And he did not handle the defeat, especially the final play, with much calmness.

Following the final play of the game, which left Buffalo as short as it was most of the day - CBS cut to Dorsey just in time to watch him violently smashing his headset against a table, angrily sweeping items out of his way, and frustratingly crumbling all the paperwork that was designed to prevent his Bills from slipping to 2-1.

The final play in question: QB Josh Allen, as part of the big-but-empty numbers, tossed a pass to Isaiah McKenzie, who could now find a way get out of bounds in time to stop the block, thus handing the Bills their first loss of the season.

The Dolphins are now 3-0 under new coach Mike McDaniel. Miami now looks like a real threat in the AFC East ... until the time when a McDaniel loss causes him to go maybe a little nuts. bonafide playoff team.

Dorsey, in his first year as the Bills coordinator, was a big part of Buffalo outscoring opponents 72-17 in the first two weeks of the season. And his passion is part of the makeup that got him here - with Allen calling him "fiery'' and Dorsey playfully insisting, "I'm not a psychopath.''

Dorsey and the Bills - equipment and paperwork back in order - will look to get back in the win column next week when they take on the Baltimore Ravens.

