'I'm Not A Psychopath': Bills Coach Ken Dorsey Responds To 'Fiery' Josh Allen Comment

While he may have a "fiery' temperament, Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey doesn't think he's "too much of a psychopath."

If this preseason has revealed anything about the Buffalo Bills new offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey, it's that you might not want to get on his bad side.

Speaking on Tuesday, quarterback Josh Allen hinted at Dorsey's somewhat 'fiery' temperament when discussing Dorsey's move from the field to the coach's booth.

"Coach (Sean) McDermott said there was quite a hefty fine for any flags from the refs for the coaching staff, so I think that also entices Dorsey to go up in the box," Allen said. "He gets fiery man."

Dorsey's response? It seems fair to say there might have been some truth in Allen's subtle hint.

"I like to think I'm not too much of a psychopath," Dorsey said, before admitting "it probably wouldn't hurt to be up in the box in that regard."

Allen didn't hesitate to joke that downplaying your psychopathic tendencies is "exactly what a psychopath would say." 

However, according to Dorsey, his "fiery" nature is simply down to it being "a passionate game."

And when it comes to the root of this "banter" as McDermott described it, he was keen not to get into any details surrounding potential fines. However, he did admit that "there's motivation in fear."

"It's just about trying to respect the officials and they've got a job to do, they have families at home just like we do, and they're trying to do a very difficult job at a very high level," McDermott said.

A psychopath or not, Allen believes Dorsey "is doing a really good job."

Or perhaps he's just saying that to not get on Dorsey's bad side...

