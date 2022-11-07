Odell Beckham Jr. Signing with Buffalo Bills? Suddenly a 'Need,' Not a 'Luxury'

The Buffalo Bills are in the middle of a historic season. Even on the heels of a 20-17 loss to the New York Jets on Sunday, Buffalo finds itself at 6-2 in first place in the AFC East. With that in mind, it can be difficult to find faults and flaws in the system of the Bills. But maybe not that difficult.

The two losses are glaring ones since they came against division opponents Miami and New York.

The Bills' offense ranks No. 3 in points with 27.5 per game, No. 1 in yards with 416.4 per game, and No. 1 in third down conversion rate at 52.17 percent. Those numbers are, of course, good, but they could be so much better with a more potent passing attack.

And that opportunity is about to present itself.

The Bills have been linked to free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. since the summer. But at that time, the addition of Beckham didn't necessarily feel like a crucial one, since Gabe Davis and Isaiah McKenzie were performing well in camp.

But in the last couple of weeks, it seems that signing is almost necessary.

Davis has not been consistent as a second option for quarterback Josh Allen. Davis has certainly shown signs of promise this season with the ability to take games over, but has also disappeared at times and had critical drops.

On Sunday against the Jets, Davis had two catches for 33 yards on just five targets. For the season Davis only has 18 receptions for 451 yards and four touchdowns. Hardly numbers from

Beckham Jr. is expected to be medically cleared from his torn ACL suffered in the Super Bowl in February, and will no doubt see interest from several teams. Indeed, it seems a tug-of-war between Buffalo and the Dallas Cowboys might be brewing.

If Beckham Jr. were to join the Bills, it could do wonders for Davis' game, offering him better matchups while Diggs and Beckham Jr. draw attention from the best corners.

There are connections to the team, as Beckham Jr.'s teammate from the Rams, Von Miller, is on the roster and has been outspoken about Beckham Jr. coming to the Bills.

The signing of Beckham could help some of the deficiencies the Bills have on offense, and improve consistency at the wideout position. We may know in a week or so if OBJ is coming to Buffalo.

