Why Bills WR Stefon Diggs Could Be 'Monday Night Menace' vs. Bengals

Buffalo Bills receiver Stefon Diggs has historically brought out a different side of himself when under the lights on Monday night.

Buffalo Bills receiver Stefon Diggs had a frustrating day in the team's 35-13 win over the Chicago Bears on Christmas Eve.

Things don't get any easier for the star receiver when the Bills (12-3) visit the Cincinnati Bengals (11-4) at Paycor Stadium for a Week 17 meeting. But luckily for Diggs, the pivotal late-season game will be on Monday night.

Diggs played his first-career Monday night game in 2016, as the second-year Minnesota Vikings receiver had just five catches for 47 yards in a 24-10 win over the New York Giants.

But since then, Monday night has brought out a different animal in Diggs. Per Bills PR, Diggs leads the league in catches (82), receiving yards (949), receiving touchdowns (12) and receiving first downs (54) since his first game on the prime-time staple in 2016.

Monday's game will mark Diggs' 14th time playing on ESPN's "Monday Night Football," as he's had ample opportunities to shine and built a gaudy stat line. His impressive numbers on the first day of the work week were certainly boosted by a dominant 41-7 win for Buffalo over the Tennessee Titans in Week 2 of this season.

Diggs had arguably the best game of his career in that win, as he finished with 12 catches for 148 yards and three touchdowns, helping solidify his place as the Monday night king.

While a duplicate performance will be near impossible against an impressive Bengals defense, Diggs seems primed for another big game in order to help the Bills get one step closer to securing the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

Buffalo and Cincinnati kickoff at 8:30 p.m. ET on Monday.

