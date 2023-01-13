Bills WR Stefon Diggs, LB Matt Milano Named to All-Pro Teams

The Buffalo Bills have a pair of All-Pro selections following stellar regular seasons.

Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano and receiver Stefon Diggs have both been named All-Pro selections for the 2022 regular season, the league announced Friday.

Milano was named a First-Team All-Pro while Diggs made the second team.

This marks the first time in Milano's career that he has made an All-Pro team, and he clearly didn't bother settling for the second-team selection. During the regular season, he recorded 99 tackles, 12 tackles-for-loss, two fumble recoveries, 11 passes defended, three interceptions and one pick-six despite not playing the maximum 17 games.

Milano was not voted to the Pro Bowl, but has now received the higher honor of being a First-Team All-Pro instead.

For Diggs, this marks the second All-Pro selection of his career after he was named a first-teamer during his first season with the Bills in 2020. During that campaign, he led the league in catches (127) and receiving yards (1,535).

But during the 2022 regular season, Diggs recorded a career-best 11 receiving touchdowns while finishing fifth in the league in receiving yards (1,429) and fourth in both catches (108) and receiving yards per game (89.3). His touchdown mark was also good for third-best in the NFL.

The Bills will host the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET in the AFC Wild Card.

