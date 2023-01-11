Bills QB Josh Allen Wins Weekly Award, Preps for Dolphins

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is being honored by the fans after his performance Sunday against the New England Patriots.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has been named the NFL's FedEx Air Player of the Week for his Week 18 performance against the New England Patriots, the league announced Wednesday.

As voted on by the fans, Allen beat out Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills and Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson to win the honor. In the 35-23 win over the Pats, Allen went 19 of 31 for 254 yards, three touchdowns and an interception.



This was highlighted by a 49-yard touchdown pass to receiver Stefon Diggs in the fourth quarter to essentially seal the win for Buffalo.

Allen also won the award in Week 5 after the Bills beat the Pittsburgh Steelers, 38-3.

But while Allen's performance against New England was impressive, the attention from the emotional win went to running back Nyheim Hines, who had two kickoff returns for touchdowns in the first game since safety Damar Hamlin suffered from cardiac arrest on Jan. 2.

"I can't remember a play that touched me like that in my life," Allen said of Hines. "So it's probably No. 1. It was spiritual."

“That’s my quarterback," Hines said. "That's why we love him, that’s why we go out there and play for him, and risk everything for him. He’s a great leader, he’s an even better brother.”

As Hamlin continues his recovery, Allen and the Bills now prepare to take on the Miami Dolphins with a trip to the AFC Divisional round on the line. Kickoff from Highmark Stadium on Sunday is set for 1 p.m. ET.

