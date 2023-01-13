With a trip to the AFC Divisional round on the line, the Buffalo Bills host AFC East for Miami Dolphins.

With a trip to the AFC Divisional round on the line, the Buffalo Bills host AFC East for Miami Dolphins in the Wild Card round matchup from Highmark Stadium on Sunday.

And on one level, this game could be billed as "Josh Allen vs. Skylar Thompson.''

Wait. Who?

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel made it official on Friday, informing reporters that QB Skylar Thompson will start Sunday at Buffalo.

These are division rivals eager to end the other's season ... The Dolphins and Bills split their two regular-season games in exciting fashion: with Miami winning 21-19 in Week 3 and Buffalo taking the rematch 32-29 in Week 15.

This time though, the Dolphins will be lead by third-string rookie quarterback Thompson, who is getting the start for the injured Tua Tagovailoa. Tagovailoa is recovering from a second official concussion and Teddy Bridgewater is dealing with a finger injury.

Thompson got the start in Buffalo's regular-season finale: completing 20-of-31 passes for 152 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions in an 11-6 win over the Jets. Thompson has a week to continue to develop in an offense that boasts dangerous weapons in receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

With safety Damar Hamlin now back in Buffalo after his terrifying incident against the Cincinnati Bengals, there's a sense of relief - but also plenty of added motivation for the Bills, who are on a quest for their first-ever Super Bowl title. Buffalo finished the regular season with a 13-3 record, good for the No. 2 seed in the AFC.

Quarterback Josh Allen has been named the NFL's FedEx Air Player of the Week for his Week 18 performance against the New England Patriots. In the 35-23 win over the Pats, Allen went 19 of 31 for 254 yards, three touchdowns and an interception. A 49-yard touchdown pass to receiver Stefon Diggs in the fourth quarter essentially sealed the win for Buffalo.

IMPORTANT INJURY NOTE: Micah Hyde has come a long way back from the injury he sustained in September, to the point his 21-day window is open ... as is the possibility the standout safety returns to the field next week should Buffalo advance in the playoffs.

WHO: Buffalo Bills (13-3) vs. Miami Dolphins (9-8)

ODDS: The Bills are 13.5-point favorites vs. the Dolphins.

GAME TIME: Sunday, January 15, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. EST

LOCATION: Raymond James Stadium (Tampa Bay, Florida)

TV/RADIO: CBS | WGR 550

THE FINAL WORD: Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel had high praise for Buffalo Bills fans and the atmosphere within Highmark Stadium:

"The environment in general is as exciting of a place to play that exists by itself," McDaniel said. "Just because speaking to a couple guys that this was a primetime game just a couple of weeks ago, and some guys that I have experience with in the playoffs in the NFC and how that environment in Buffalo supersedes what you see in the NFC."

Bills Mafia! Get your Buffalo game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

You're a member of Bills Mafia hungry for more Buffalo coverage? Read here.

Follow Bri Amaranthus on Twitter and Instagram