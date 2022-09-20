Buffalo Bills Stefon Diggs WATCH All 3 TD Catches from Josh Allen vs. Titans

As easy as one.

Two.

Three.

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs is in the process of single-handedly embarrassing the Tennessee Titans defense on Monday Night Football with a trio of TD catches in Week 3. (See our BillsSI live blog here.)

All three TD catches came from throws from Josh Allen, of course, sort of crushing the idea that the Titans would find a way to keep this close (not so far, anyway) and also crushing the idea that with Gabe Davis injured and out, the Bills might struggle against a Tennessee defense that could gear up to focus on Diggs.

Nope.

Nope.

Nope.

The scores ...

A four-yard TD reception ...

And a 46-yard reception ...

And then one more, please.

As the Bills prepare to move to 2-0 on the season - while also harboring concern for the health of cornerback Dane Jackson, hospitalized after an awful collision - they are building on what they did in Week 1 in a 31-10 win at the Rams, in which L.A. couldn't handle Diggs ... who so delighted in beating Jalen Ramsey there that he ended up being fined $10,069 for unsportsmanlike conduct after taunting Ramsey during a touchdown celebration.

The fine comes as a slight surprise considering there was no penalty flag issued to Diggs during the game. Diggs now has four TD catches on the year, and monster numbers to go with the highlights.

You're a member of Bills Mafia hungry for more Buffalo coverage? Read here.