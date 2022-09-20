Skip to main content

Bills CB Dane Jackson Hospital UPDATE: Exits Game vs. Titans in Ambulance After Horrible Hit

It's a scary situation for the Buffalo Bills after Dane Jackson suffered an injury. An ambulance entered the field and he will not return.

A scary situation for the Buffalo Bills is developing after cornerback Dane Jackson was injured in the second quarter against the Tennessee Titans.

Jackson collided into his teammate Tremaine Edmunds with a minute to go in the second quarter and his neck and head bent back.

The ambulance was brought onto the field immediately after the signal and the entire team came to his side as he was driven away to a local hospital.

The injury came on the Bills' final defensive drive in the first half after taking a 17-7 lead on a Stefon Diggs touchdown from quarterback Josh Allen.

Jackson, 25, is a seventh-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft who played his collegiate football for the Pittsburgh Panthers.

Jackson was filling in as a starter while All-Pro cornerback Tre'Davious White is on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) List.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In last week's season-opening win against the Los Angeles Rams, Jackson played in 97 percent of defensive snaps, recording five tackles and an interception.

Jackson has been playing a key role in the secondary so far and it's been some of the best football of his career. Hopefully he can recover soon and heal to the point where there are not any life-altering injuries.

With Jackson out for the rest of the game, expect first-round rookie Kaiir Elam and Siran Neal to play in his place.

The Bills lead 17-7 against the Titans at halftime.

UPDATE: The Bills announced that Jackson has been taken to the hospital and has movement in all extremities.

You're a member of Bills Mafia hungry for more Buffalo coverage? Read here.

In This Article (2)

Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans

josh allen 2
News

Bills, Josh Allen Come Alive in Clutch, Lead Titans at Halftime

By Zach Dimmitt
Josh Allen
News

Buffalo Pouring It On, Bills Lead 34-7 in Third Quarter: Live Update Blog

By Bills Central Staff
josh diggs derrick tanne
News

Something's Odds: Buffalo Bills vs. Titans - 5 Keys to Win on Monday Night

By Mike Fisher
gabriel davis
News

Backup Bills: Who Steps Up If Gabe Davis is OUT Monday vs. Titans?

By Jeremy Brener
611FA773-D950-4F42-B57F-BF02FCC648B2
News

Bills vs. Titans: Injured WR Gabe Davis OUT for ‘MNF’; ‘How to Watch, Betting Odds

By Timm Hamm
rex bill
News

Patriots Coach Bill Belichick to Blame, Say Ex Bills LeSean McCoy and Rex Ryan

By Mike Fisher
von miller tri
News

Von Miller 'Triangle' Haircut: Bills Star Explains in 3 Steps the 'Power and Enlightenment'

By Mike Fisher
dane jackson bills
News

Bills vs. Titans GAMEDAY: Can Buffalo Slow Derrick Henry? Dane Jackson Injury Update

By Bri Amaranthus