Bills CB Dane Jackson Hospital UPDATE: Exits Game vs. Titans in Ambulance After Horrible Hit

A scary situation for the Buffalo Bills is developing after cornerback Dane Jackson was injured in the second quarter against the Tennessee Titans.

Jackson collided into his teammate Tremaine Edmunds with a minute to go in the second quarter and his neck and head bent back.

The ambulance was brought onto the field immediately after the signal and the entire team came to his side as he was driven away to a local hospital.

The injury came on the Bills' final defensive drive in the first half after taking a 17-7 lead on a Stefon Diggs touchdown from quarterback Josh Allen.

Jackson, 25, is a seventh-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft who played his collegiate football for the Pittsburgh Panthers.

Jackson was filling in as a starter while All-Pro cornerback Tre'Davious White is on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) List.

In last week's season-opening win against the Los Angeles Rams, Jackson played in 97 percent of defensive snaps, recording five tackles and an interception.

Jackson has been playing a key role in the secondary so far and it's been some of the best football of his career. Hopefully he can recover soon and heal to the point where there are not any life-altering injuries.

With Jackson out for the rest of the game, expect first-round rookie Kaiir Elam and Siran Neal to play in his place.

The Bills lead 17-7 against the Titans at halftime.

UPDATE: The Bills announced that Jackson has been taken to the hospital and has movement in all extremities.

