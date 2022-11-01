Bills BREAKING: Buffalo Trades For Familiar Face Dean Marlowe

The Buffalo Bills are acting sneaky on Tuesday, making one last trade before the NFL trade deadline that was not announced until much later.

According to ESPN, the Bills are acquiring defensive back and special teams ace Dean Marlowe from the Atlanta Falcons.

The move comes after the team acquired running back Nyheim Hines from the Indianapolis Colts in exchange for Zack Moss and draft compensation.

Marlowe, 30, is experiencing his second stint in Buffalo after playing for the Bills from 2017-20. With Micah Hyde out for the year and Jordan Poyer nursing injuries, grabbing another safety proves to be a wise idea for the Bills.

Since leaving the Bills in 2020, Marlowe played in 2021 for the Detroit Lions and 2022 for the Falcons. He started nine games at safety for the Lions last year, but played sparingly for the Falcons this season, recording just 11 tackles.

He surrendered playing time to younger safeties Richie Grant and Jaylinn Hawkins and played primarily on special teams. However, with Hawkins injured, Marlowe drew his first start of the season Sunday and proceeded to allow Carolina Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore to catch a 62-yard Hail Mary with just seconds left on the clock.

Marlowe isn't expected to play too much safety in Buffalo, but he brings a familiar face, leadership presence and a hungry player ready to win a Super Bowl for the Bills.

Marlowe can return for the Bills as early as this Sunday when the team faces the New York Jets. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. at MetLife Stadium.

