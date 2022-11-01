Skip to main content

Buffalo Bills ‘Interested’ In Trade for Raiders RB Josh Jacobs?

Despite being well-stocked at nearly every position, the Buffalo Bills would likely be open to adding the services of a feature running back.

With the NFL trade deadline just hours away, the Buffalo Bills have been rumored to among those looking to add talent to an already loaded roster.

Fresh off a 27-17 victory over the Green Bay Packers at Highmark Stadium on Sunday night, the Bills currently hold the top spot in the AFC at 6-1.

Yet, coach Sean McDermott and his team are never one to rest on their laurels. In that vein, general manager Brandon Beane has reportedly been active in seeking ways to improve his team as they head towards the playoffs.

Despite being well-stocked at nearly every position, the Bills would likely be open to adding the services of a feature running back. In fact the team has already been reportedly linked to several lead-caliber backs including Alvin Kamara of the New Orleans Saints and Kareem Hunt of the Cleveland Browns.

However, according to the Democrat and Chronicle, Buffalo would hit the jackpot by looking for such fortune in Las Vegas, in the form of Raiders running back Josh Jacobs.

Should the ‘silver and black’ be willing to listen, Jacobs may be available for the right price. The fourth-year-running back has amassed 676 yards on 121 carries (averaging 5.6 yards per attempt) and six touchdowns, thus far, in 2022. He is not only capable of running for strength, he also possesses the speed to break for big-yardage gains. He has also caught 22 passes for 152 yards.

Despite a solid effort from current top back Devin Singeltary, Jacobs would clearly be an upgrade at the position. Both runners are members of the 2019 draft class, with Jacobs being selected by the Raiders in the first round, and Singletary closed by the Bills in the third.

As a result of Jacobs’ draft status, he was eligible for a fifth-year option on his rookie deal, which would have kept him in Las Vegas for the 2023 season. However, the Raiders declined the option during the summer, making him an unrestricted free agent in the offseason. While rumors persisted throughout training camp and the preseason that Jacobs was on the trading block, coach Josh McDaniels refuted all such reports.

At 2-5, Las Vegas appears to be on the outside looking in when it comes to the playoffs. Should the team decide to part ways with Jacobs after the season, moving him at the deadline may allow them to obtain some return on their investment.

With a full arsenal of draft capital at their disposal, Buffalo may be able to compile a suitable package to entice the Raiders to move Jacobs.

Therefore, Buffalo will be among the most interesting teams to watch as Tuesday’s 4 p.m. ET deadline approaches.

