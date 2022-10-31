The Buffalo Bills are one of the best teams in the NFL with a 6-1 record ... and they're about to get even better.

The Bills announced Monday that the team is expected to activate cornerback Tre'Davious White from the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) List to the 53-man roster after recovering from a torn ACL he suffered last Thanksgiving against the New Orleans Saints.

The team started White's 21-day clock to return on Oct. 12, meaning Wednesday is the last day before the team can move him to the 53-man roster. If the Bills neglected to do so, White would be ineligible to play for the rest of the season.

However, just because White is returning to the roster does not mean he is going to play right away. The team is ruling White "day-to-day" when he gets back, which puts his status in question for Sunday's Week 9 contest against the New York Jets.

The team wants to be very cautious with White, and rightfully so. The team cannot afford another injury to a secondary that's already lost Micah Hyde for the year and Jordan Poyer for two games. Other depth pieces like Dane Jackson and Christian Benford have also missed time throughout the year.

For a team like the Bills contending for a Super Bowl, having these players healthy in October is lower on the priority list than having them ready for the playoffs in January and February.

The Bills and Jets play Sunday at MetLife Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.

