Bills BREAKING: Tre'Davious to Practice; Will Injured CB Play vs. Chiefs?

Buffalo Bills All-Pro cornerback Tre'Davious White is in the final stages of his recovery from a torn ACL. He's back at practice this week, but will he play against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs?

The Buffalo Bills' secondary has been bothered by injuries all season long, but one member of the unit is another step closer to fully healing.

All-Pro cornerback Tre'Davious White tore his ACL on Thanksgiving Day last season, which has lingered into a spot on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) List. However, the team is clearing White to practice Wednesday, per ESPN.

White can practice for 21 days before the team can officially activate and move him to the 53-man roster. However, White won't be activated this weekend, as head coach Sean McDermott also ruled him out for Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The team wants to be very cautious with White, and rightfully so. The team cannot afford another injury to a secondary that's already lost Micah Hyde for the year and Jordan Poyer for two games. Other depth pieces like Dane Jackson and Christian Benford have also missed time throughout the year.

For a team like the Bills contending for a Super Bowl, having these players healthy in October is lower on the priority list than having them ready for the playoffs in January and February.

White's next chance to return will come in Week 8 after the Bills' bye against Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers on Oct. 30's edition of Sunday Night Football.

