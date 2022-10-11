'Josh Allen Cam': WATCH: Buffalo Bills QB View Of Gabe Davis' Big Play

With its explosive offensive endeavors and new heroes seemingly popping up every week, this Buffalo Bills season might feel like a movie to the team's expansive fanbase. It is, at the very least, looking like one, anyway.

Viewers from Buffalo and beyond have been awed by the team's camera work on what's sure to go down as one of the most memorable plays of the 2022-23 season: shared earlier this week, the camera centers upon quarterback Josh Allen shortly after he launched a throw that set the tone for the Bills' 38-3 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

As Gabriel Davis, scorer of the 98-yard scoring hook-up on just the offense's third play from scrimmage, runs out of the frame, Allen shakes off a hit from the Pittsburgh pass rush and celebrates with several teammates, including blocker Spencer Brown. Allen also celebrates with the roaring Buffalo crowd at Highmark Stadium, matching their enthusiasm as the Bills (4-1) jumped out to their early lead.

The video, which has gained over two million views, has been adored by not only Bills fans who are convinced that even bigger things lie on the road ahead, but also watchers intrigued by such a unique view for a unique team.

Bills fans certainly hope more big plays are in store on Sunday, when Buffalo faces off against the Kansas City Cheifs in a rematch of last season's AFC Divisional playoff classic (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS).

