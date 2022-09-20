Bills Bittersweet Blowout: Buffalo 'Super' In 'Monday Night' Pounding of Titans

Our forecast of Tennessee Titans at Buffalo Bills for Week 2's "Monday Night Football'' event called for some caution in believing - given the history of the matchup - that QB Josh Allen and the fellas were going to put a double-digit whooping on the Titans.

Of course, we were foolish enough to issue caution about Week 1 at the Rams, as well.

We're done being cautious.

Bills 41, Titans 7 in another blowout (following up last week's 31-10 win at the defending Super Bowl champion Rams' house) comes with some bittersweetness, as all are harboring concern for the health of cornerback Dane Jackson, hospitalized after an awful collision.

But in a purely football sense, this is the very definition of a juggernaut, a squad that has now opposed a pair of playoff teams and dismantled them from start to finish by a wildly lopsided combined score of 72-17.

Tennessee coach Mike Vrabel's team almost never gets blown out. It's fair to assume the same thing about Rams coach Sean McVay's teams. But at this point, it's also fair to assume that the Titans and the Rams would get blown out every week ...

If they played the Bills every week.

Allen was 26 of 38 for 317 yards and four TDs - three to Stefon Diggs - before exiting. Diggs totaled a ridiculous 12 catches for 148 yards. Fullback Reggie Gilliam tacked on the other receiving score.

And the Bills did it on defense, too. We wondered what is it going to take to “eliminate” Derrick Henry, and a bloated scoreboard margin helps with that. But even in the early going, the perennial rushing-champ candidate couldn't get untracked. And the rest of the Titans simply do not match the weaponry that Buffalo has on both sides of the ball, with standouts like Matt Milano (with a pick-6 TD) and Jordan Poyer (an interception) causing problems for Titans QB Ryan Tannehill, who was sacked twice but harassed endlessly.

Worth noting: Milano (stinger), Micah Hyde (neck) and Jordan Phillips (hamstring) all exited the game early.

Said Allen: "I know we've got some guys banged up. Prayers up to Dane and Micah."

The AFC East rival Miami Dolphins are next on the schedule, Buffalo traveling to face a 2-0 team averaging 31 points per game. There would be no sense in taking the Dolphins lightly, obviously.

But with these Buffalo Bills, there is also no sense in continuing to think "cautiously'' about what they might become.

You're a member of Bills Mafia hungry for more Buffalo coverage? Read here.