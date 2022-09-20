Skip to main content

Bills Bittersweet Blowout: Buffalo 'Super' In 'Monday Night' Pounding of Titans

Bills 41, Titans 7 in another blowout comes with some bittersweetness on Monday Night Football.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Our forecast of Tennessee Titans at Buffalo Bills for Week 2's "Monday Night Football'' event called for some caution in believing - given the history of the matchup - that QB Josh Allen and the fellas were going to put a double-digit whooping on the Titans.

Of course, we were foolish enough to issue caution about Week 1 at the Rams, as well.

We're done being cautious.

Bills 41, Titans 7 in another blowout (following up last week's 31-10 win at the defending Super Bowl champion Rams' house) comes with some bittersweetness, as all are harboring concern for the health of cornerback Dane Jackson, hospitalized after an awful collision.

But in a purely football sense, this is the very definition of a juggernaut, a squad that has now opposed a pair of playoff teams and dismantled them from start to finish by a wildly lopsided combined score of 72-17.

Tennessee coach Mike Vrabel's team almost never gets blown out. It's fair to assume the same thing about Rams coach Sean McVay's teams. But at this point, it's also fair to assume that the Titans and the Rams would get blown out every week ...

If they played the Bills every week.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Allen was 26 of 38 for 317 yards and four TDs - three to Stefon Diggs - before exiting. Diggs totaled a ridiculous 12 catches for 148 yards. Fullback Reggie Gilliam tacked on the other receiving score.

And the Bills did it on defense, too. We wondered what is it going to take to “eliminate” Derrick Henry, and a bloated scoreboard margin helps with that. But even in the early going, the perennial rushing-champ candidate couldn't get untracked. And the rest of the Titans simply do not match the weaponry that Buffalo has on both sides of the ball, with standouts like Matt Milano (with a pick-6 TD) and Jordan Poyer (an interception) causing problems for Titans QB Ryan Tannehill, who was sacked twice but harassed endlessly.

Worth noting: Milano (stinger), Micah Hyde (neck) and Jordan Phillips (hamstring) all exited the game early.

Said Allen: "I know we've got some guys banged up. Prayers up to Dane and Micah."

The AFC East rival Miami Dolphins are next on the schedule, Buffalo traveling to face a 2-0 team averaging 31 points per game. There would be no sense in taking the Dolphins lightly, obviously.

But with these Buffalo Bills, there is also no sense in continuing to think "cautiously'' about what they might become.

You're a member of Bills Mafia hungry for more Buffalo coverage? Read here.

In This Article (2)

Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans

diggs tit
News

Buffalo Bills Stefon Diggs WATCH All 3 TD Catches from Josh Allen vs. Titans

By Mike Fisher
josh allen 2
News

Bills, Josh Allen Come Alive in Clutch, Lead Titans at Halftime

By Zach Dimmitt
dane amb
News

Bills CB Dane Jackson Hospital UPDATE: Exits Game vs. Titans in Ambulance After Horrible Hit

By Jeremy Brener
Josh Allen
News

Bills Cruise Past Titans 41-7 in Monday Night Beatdown: Live Game Log

By Bills Central Staff
josh diggs derrick tanne
News

Something's Odds: Buffalo Bills vs. Titans - 5 Keys to Win on Monday Night

By Mike Fisher
gabriel davis
News

Backup Bills: Who Steps Up If Gabe Davis is OUT Monday vs. Titans?

By Jeremy Brener
611FA773-D950-4F42-B57F-BF02FCC648B2
News

Bills vs. Titans: Injured WR Gabe Davis OUT for ‘MNF’; ‘How to Watch, Betting Odds

By Timm Hamm
rex bill
News

Patriots Coach Bill Belichick to Blame, Say Ex Bills LeSean McCoy and Rex Ryan

By Mike Fisher