NFL Power Rankings: Bills Stay At The Top?

The Buffalo Bills made quite the statement on Monday Night Football, beating the Tennessee Titans 41-7 at home. But are they seen as the NFL's best team?

The Buffalo Bills are riding high after their 41-7 blowout win against the Tennessee Titans on Monday night.

The Bills are one of six teams to win their first two opening games. But with two convincing wins against playoff teams from last season, the Bills are head and shoulders above the rest at No. 1 in Sports Illustrated's latest power rankings.

"It’s important to keep in mind as we watch the Bills absolutely torch opponents as they have been doing over the first two weeks of the season," SI writes. "At some point, when Josh Allen has a handful of bad games and we start to wonder whether Buffalo has what it takes, let’s remember what happened Monday night and the Thursday before."

The Bills have proven unstoppable this season so far, leading the league with 72 points through two games and allowing just 17. But the question remains, can anyone stop the Bills?

"It’s scary how routine the Bills are absolutely disposing of excellent NFL teams and really good opposing coordinators," SI writes. "The win over the Titans was another exclamation point. The challenge now is to evolve, for when someone finally figures out how to stop you."

The Bills will put their top spot in the power rankings on the line again next week when they take their talents to South Beach to face Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.

You're a member of Bills Mafia. Hungry for more Buffalo coverage? Read here.

Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano (58) scores a touch down off an interception as Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) tries to stop him during the third quarter at Highmark Stadium Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Orchard Park, New York.
