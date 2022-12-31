Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller is a student of the game. Not just the Xs and Os but also of the history of it all. And he has tremendous respect for those who excelled, both prior to his arrival in the league and those who are currently playing.

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt is considered one of the best ever to suit up on Sundays, and recently announced his retirement after 12 seasons in the NFL. Miller showed his love and respect for the three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year.

“Shout out J.J. Watt, man. Incredible career,” Miller said. “I’ve been a fan of you since day one. Since we went to Afghanistan together and I saw the way that you worked. And I saw the way that you grinded, even in Afghanistan. Still making it to the weight room, still doing what you do, man. Huge fan of J.J. Watt and everything he’s done on the field and what he’s done off the field. “He definitely brought the best out of me trying to compete against a J.J. Watt to win defensive player of the year and lead the league in sacks. All the things he was doing, he definitely brought a high level of competition out of myself and a high level of play out of myself so shout out J.J. Watt. A great career. Everything you’ve done on the football field, I know that you’ll continue to do way more off the field with your family and your son. "Huge respect. It’s kinda got me feeling like sad a little bit because we came in together and it’s like, ‘Really? He’s hanging it up?’ Man, you left it all out there on the field each and every time you went out there and I respect you so much. You and your game and what you’ve done on and off the football field. I love you, bro. Keep going. Keep killing shit. I can’t say enough about J.J. Watt. Love you, dog.”

Miller and Watt were never teammates, but there's no question they will be soon enough when they both have busts at the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

