Bills vs. Ravens Inactives: Gabe Davis IN, Who's Out?

The Buffalo Bills are just minutes away from kicking off against the Baltimore Ravens ... and all of the injury rumors from throughout the week have been put to bed after each team released its inactive list for today's game.

The Bills were dealing with several injuries on both sides of the ball throughout the week, but there is some promise. On the offensive side of the ball, wide receiver Gabe Davis and tight end Dawson Knox are active after being listed as questionable on Friday. On defense, defensive tackle Ed Oliver is out for a third consecutive game with an ankle injury he suffered in Week 1 against the Los Angeles Rams.

Here's a look at the Bills inactives for today's game ...

CB Christian Benford (hand)

WR Jake Kumerow (ankle)

OL Justin Murray

DL Ed Oliver (ankle)

DT Jordan Phillips (hamstring)

TE Tommy Sweeney

On the other sideline, offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley was questionable after sitting out of Friday's practice, but he isn't ready to go for today's game. The same can also be said for outside linebacker Justin Houston (groin) and offensive lineman Patrick Mekari (ankle), who are also both sidelined with injuries.

Here's a look at the Ravens inactives for today's game ...

CB Jalyn Armour-Davis

RB Kenyan Drake

OLB Justin Houston

OL Patrick Mekari

OL Ronnie Stanley

The Bills and Ravens kick off at 1 p.m. at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.

