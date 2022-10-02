Skip to main content

Bills vs. Ravens Inactives: Gabe Davis IN, Who's Out?

The Buffalo Bills will have key skill players Gabe Davis and Dawson Knox available today against the Baltimore Ravens. But they'll be without a few key players this afternoon.

The Buffalo Bills are just minutes away from kicking off against the Baltimore Ravens ... and all of the injury rumors from throughout the week have been put to bed after each team released its inactive list for today's game.

The Bills were dealing with several injuries on both sides of the ball throughout the week, but there is some promise. On the offensive side of the ball, wide receiver Gabe Davis and tight end Dawson Knox are active after being listed as questionable on Friday. On defense, defensive tackle Ed Oliver is out for a third consecutive game with an ankle injury he suffered in Week 1 against the Los Angeles Rams.

Here's a look at the Bills inactives for today's game ...

CB Christian Benford (hand)

WR Jake Kumerow (ankle)

OL Justin Murray

DL Ed Oliver (ankle)

DT Jordan Phillips (hamstring)

TE Tommy Sweeney

Scroll to Continue

Read More

On the other sideline, offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley was questionable after sitting out of Friday's practice, but he isn't ready to go for today's game. The same can also be said for outside linebacker Justin Houston (groin) and offensive lineman Patrick Mekari (ankle), who are also both sidelined with injuries.

Here's a look at the Ravens inactives for today's game ...

CB Jalyn Armour-Davis

RB Kenyan Drake

OLB Justin Houston

OL Patrick Mekari

OL Ronnie Stanley

The Bills and Ravens kick off at 1 p.m. at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.

You're a member of Bills Mafia. Hungry for more Buffalo coverage? Read here.

In This Article (2)

Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens

josh allen
News

Bills vs. Ravens: Von Miller vs. Lamar Jackson; 3 to Watch in Week 4

By Mike D'Abate
allen dirty
News

Bills vs. Dolphins Fines: Tua Hit Ruling for Matt Milano, Josh Allen vs. 'Dirty' Miami Player Punished

By Mike Fisher
Bills free safety Jordan Poyer (21) celebrates a win over the Baltimore Ravens in their AFC Divisional Round playoff game at Bills Stadium.
News

Bills Injured Dane Jackson, Jordan Poyer to Play vs. Ravens? How to Watch, Betting Odds

By Timm Hamm
Gabe Davis
News

Bills WR Gabe Davis Injury: 'I'm Playing Sunday!' at Ravens

By Bills Central Staff
tua conc
News

Tua Tagovailoa NFL Doctor Fired Due to Dolphins Concussion Controversy After Bills, Bengals Hits

By Mike Fisher
tommy doyle
News

'Unreal': Bills Coach Sean McDermott Details Season-Ending Injury

By Zach Dimmitt
Snip20220929_89
News

Bills' Josh Allen vs. Ravens' Lamar Jackson: 'Fun' Proving NFL Draft Critics Wrong

By Geoff Maglioccheti
Snip20220930_96
News

'It's a Family': How Does Xavier Rhodes' Familiarity Help Move to Bills?

By Geoff Maglioccheti