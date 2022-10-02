Bills vs. Dolphins Fines: Tua Hit Ruling for Matt Milano, Josh Allen vs. 'Dirty' Miami Player Punished

Football is a nasty game - so nasty that the NFL spends time trying to dissect which bits of nastiness cross the line into fine-worthy offenses.

The Week 3 loss by the Buffalo Bills at Miami was full of such unsavory play, with quarterback Josh Allen penalized for ripping the helmet off the head of Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, long-thought by the Bills to simply be a "dirty'' player.

Allen tried to explain that by noting that his act was a retaliatory one for what Wilkins did to the QB's crotch while down in a pile.

"There were some things that I didn’t appreciate going on,'' Allen said in explaining his helmet rip, saying the Wilkins behavior is something he "has been known for.''

And now the NFL sees the truth. Allen has not been fined. But the NFL is fining Wilkins $13,261 for unsportsmanlike conduct. Allen was not fined.

Meanwhile, in the same game, Bills linebacker Matt Milano shoved Tua Tagovailoa in a way that was violent enough to possibly result in a QB concussion - the stuff of controversy all week, especially once Tua did sustain such a blow on Thursday at Cincy - but not in a way that resulted in a Milano fine.

The Dolphins argued that the hit only aggravated a Tagovailoa back problem, and they allowed him to play Thursday night until he left on a stretcher. (A doctor involved in the situation has now been fired.)

It's Buffalo at Baltimore on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET and yes ... it will probably be nasty again.

