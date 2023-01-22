Bills Trail Bengals 14-0: 1Q Live Game Updates

The Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals meet in the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs on Sunday at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park. Follow along with Bills Central as we keep you informed as the game happens.

At stake? A trip to the AFC Championship game against either the Jacksonville Jaguars or Kansas City Chiefs.

These two teams forged a bond beyond sports three weeks ago in a game that was canceled due to the medical emergency surrounding Bills safety Demar Hamlin.

Hamlin's recovery to this point has been nothing short of a miracle, as he's making regular visits to the team's facility.

“I think it gives you a more sturdy foundation," Bills quarterback Josh Allen said. "The more struggle, the more adversity that you can see over the course of the year, it just makes you stronger.

“We’ve been in some really weird situations this year that not a lot of teams maybe have ever gone through. Being able to have that under our belts, understand those emotions in those situations, and just try to use it to our advantage.”

It will be a battle between two of the best quarterbacks in the NFL in Allen and Bengals signal-caller Joe Burrow. Since 2021, Allen ranks second in the NFL with 72 touchdown passes, followed by Burrow who has 69. Both finished tied for second with 35 each this season.

Cincinnati brings with it to Orchard Park a franchise-best nine-game winning streak and hasn't lost since Halloween. The Bills have won eight straight, one short of their franchise record.

The Bills won the toss and elected to defer...

FIRST QUARTER: Bengals 14, Bills 0

Cincinnati begins their drive from their own 25 after the touchback.

Burrow hits Chase for seven on first down, the Mixon runs for four for a first down.

Burrow finds Boyd deep down the left side for 23.

Mixon runs off right tackle for 10 and a new set of downs.

Burrow passes to Hurst for seven to the BUF 28.

TOUCHDOWN BENGALS: Burrow passes deep down the middle to Chase who avoids a couple of tackles and scampers into the end zone. The McPherson extra point is good for a 7-0 Bengals lead with 11:40 left in the quarter. The scoring drive goes 79 yards in six plays and took 3:20 off the clock.

McPherson kicks to the BUF 2, returned 22 yards to the BUF 24 by Hines.

Allen passes to McKenzie for two yards, the finds Diggs for another four. On 3rd and 4, Allen is pressured and misses Diggs deep down the left sideline.

The Martin punt goes 53 yards to the CIN 17, returned 11 yards by Taylor to the CIN 28.

Mixon runs up the middle for five, then carries again off left guard for 16 and a first down at the CIN 49.

In the last four games (including playoffs) the Bengals have outscored their opponents 32-0.

Burrow finds Higgins for six yards on first down, then Perine runs up the middle for four and a new set of downs.

Burrow passes short on the left side for Higgins for 11 yards.

Chase runs an end around to the right for a gain of just three, then Burrow finds Perine for four and a 3rd and 3 upcoming. Burrow is sacked for a loss of 10... PENALTY on BUF-Basham, defensive offsides, five yards, enforced at the BUF 23 - no play.

Burrow hits Mixon short left, pushed out of bounds at the BUF 13 for a gain of five, then Mixon runs off right end for a loss of two and a 3rd and 7.

TOUCHDOWN BENGALS: Burrow passes short to the right side for Hurst for a gain of 15 yards and a touchdown. The McPherson extra point is good for a 14-0 Bengals lead with 3:47 left in the quarter. The scoring drive goes 72 yards in 10 plays and took 6:15 off the clock.

