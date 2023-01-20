Bills List 2 Players Questionable vs. Bengals, Stefon Diggs OUT of Friday's Practice

The Buffalo Bills have released their final injury report ahead of Sunday's AFC Divisional clash with the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Buffalo Bills have released Friday's injury report ahead of Sunday's AFC Divisional clash with the Cincinnati Bengals at Highmark Stadium.

Buffalo has officially listed defensive tackles Jordan Phillips and DaQuan Jones as questionable for the contest.

Bills receiver Stefon Diggs popped up on the injury report with a DNP tag on Friday, but this was due to another veteran rest day.

Here's the full report:

QB Josh Allen (elbow) - FULL

WR Stefon Diggs (rest) - DNP

CB Dane Jackson (knee) - FULL

DT DaQuan Jones (calf) - LIMITED, QUESTIONABLE

RB Taiwan Jones (rest) - DNP

CB Cam Lewis (foreman) - FULL

WR Isaiah McKenzie (hamstring) - FULL

DT Jordan Phillips (shoulder) - LIMITED, QUESTIONABLE

S Jordan Poyer (knee/rest) - FULL

Jackson had been listed as day-to-day by coach Sean McDermott after suffering the knee injury in the AFC Wild Card win over the Miami Dolphins. But after logging back-to-back full sessions, he appears completely ready to play against Cincinnati on Sunday.

Poyer was limited in Wednesday's walk-through and was listed as a DNP for Thursday's practice. Fortunately, as has been a theme for many of the Bills veterans lately, his absence was due to some maintenance rest, as Poyer logged a full session on Friday despite continuing to deal with a torn meniscus that he plans to play through.

Having both Poyer and Jackson in the secondary for Sunday's game will be crucial against an elite Bengals passing attack that features talented receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

The Bills and Bengals will kickoff from Highmark Stadium on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET with a trip to the AFC Championship on the line.

