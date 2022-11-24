Bills vs. Lions Thanksgiving Thriller: 3 Observations From Buffalo Big Win

The Buffalo Bills (8-3) are sitting down at the Thanksgiving table well-fed with a 28-25 win against the Detroit Lions (4-7) Thursday afternoon at Ford Field.

The Bills trailed at multiple points throughout the game, including the fourth quarter, but Buffalo proved its resiliency in a strong win to eight wins. The win didn't come easy, and it came at the price of losing linebacker Von Miller to a knee injury.

Here's three observations from today's Thanksgiving game ...

Bass Gets Revenge

After missing the extra point on the go-ahead drive, Tyler Bass had a chance for redemption in the waning seconds of the come-from-behind victory.

After the Lions tied the game with 23 seconds to go, Josh Allen and the Bills made magic after a 36-yard pass to Stefon Diggs and two quarterback runs to set up Bass for the game-winning 45-yard field goal.

The Bills have built their identity around improbable late-game missions, and after failing two weeks ago against the Minnesota Vikings, the entire team rallied and got their revenge today.

Isaiah McKenzie Makes a Statement

For the first time since Week 4, Isaiah McKenzie found the end zone. It was the speedster's fourth touchdown of the season and got the Bills on the scoreboard for the day.

McKenzie led the team with a season-high 96 receiving yards, and his efforts today flexed the depth Buffalo's offense has.

While most defenses often look towards Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis or Devin Singletary, it's a mistake to not give McKenzie enough attention, otherwise he can torch opposing secondaries like he did today.

Von's Gone

Losing Von Miller to a knee injury could prove to have a larger impact than the Bills' win today.

Miller walked off the field on his own power, but he was ruled out for the game almost immediately after his second-quarter injury.

Early prognoses state it could be anything from a knee sprain to a torn ACL, but regardless of the severity, Miller will miss time down the stretch as the Bills fight for playoff positioning in the surprisingly tight AFC East.

The Bills are back in action next Thursday night against the New England Patriots. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15.

