Von Miller BREAKING: Buffalo Bills Star Carted Off - Knee Injury - OUT vs. Lions; VIDEO

Von Miller is very much the centerpiece of what the Buffalo Bills do, in everything from his community activity to his locker-room leadership to his recruitment of Odell Beckham Jr ...

And of course, in terms of his excellence on the field.

But for this moment, in the Thanksgiving game at Detroit, that last listed ability to contribute is in limbo.

Miller has been carted off the field in the first half of the Bills at Lions game with what is believed to be a knee injury.

That issue will keep him out of this game ... with all of Bills Mafia now holding its breath regarding the 2022 future of the likely eventual Hall of Famer.

Here's one look at Miller getting rolled up on ...

Miller's presence in Buffalo is a key factor in the Bills' recruitment of OBJ, of course. ... with Von's usual hopeful promises coming again this week.

“I don’t want to spill no tea or nothing like that,'' Miller said. "Let him go see the Cowboys, let him go see the Giants. But wait until he sees Bills Mafia and what we’re doing here in Buffalo. I think he’s going to be blown away. “

Logically, teams like the Cowboys and the Bills would not have let this concept advance this far without having some feel for those issues. But Miller, OBJ's teammate on last year's Super Bowl champion Rams, continues to insist he's got the best feel of all.

That would be a great feel-good story for Buffalo. But more immediately, the Bills need to find out if Miller himself is OK.

Thanks for reading our SI-powered coverage of your Buffalo Bills ... Bills Mafia! Get your Buffalo game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

You're a member of Bills Mafia hungry for more Buffalo coverage? Read here.