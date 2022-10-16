Bills vs. Chiefs: Kansas City Take Lead in 2nd Quarter

One of the most anticipated rematches in recent memory is set to take place at Arrowhead Stadium at 4:25 p.m.

On Jan. 12 at Arrowhead Stadium, the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs went back and forth, combining to score 25 points in the game’s final two minutes of regulation. The Chiefs got the ball first in overtime and won 42-36.

Now, the two teams are returning to the scene of their all-time classic for the first time since they met in January.

The Bills have played like a team on a mission, bouncing back from their first loss of the season to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 38-3 on Oct. 9. Josh Allen threw for 424 yards and four touchdowns, including one that went 98 yards to Gabriel Davis.

The Chiefs have also gotten off to a strong start and are coming off of a hard-fought 30-29 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Patrick Mahomes completed 29 of his 43 passes for 292 yards and four touchdowns — all of whom went to Travis Kelce.

With both teams at 4-1, another all-time classic could be in the making.

Here are the inactives for the game:

Bills:

RB Zack Moss

WR Jake Kumerow

OL Justin Murray

DT Brandin Bryant

LB Baylon Spector

Chiefs:

RB Ronald Jones

DB Bryan Cook

QB Shane Buechele

CB Rashad Fenton

DE Joshua Kaindoh

OT Darian Kinnard

DT Taylor Stallworth

First Quarter:

The Chiefs won the toss and deferred. Buffalo will start the game on offense at the 25-yard line after the touchback.

On the first play of the game, Josh Allen swings it out to Reggie Gilliam for a one-yard loss. On second down, Allen rolls out and finds Gabriel Davis for a 22-yard gain.

Allen hands it off to Devin Singletary and he gains eight yards. On second and short, Allen dumps it off to Singletary for three yards and a first down.

Singletary gets the hand-off and runs for 10 yards and a first down. Chiefs' safety Justin Reid is down and being looked at by the training staff.

Singletary gets the handoff again and gains eight. On second and short, Allen completes a pass to Stefon Diggs for eight yards and another first down.

On first down, Allen checks it down to Singletary for four yards. On second down, Allen fakes the handoff to Isaiah McKenzie, then tosses it backwards to him. McKenzie fumbles the ball and it ends up being recovered by the Chiefs for a turnover.

End of possession.

Kansas City begins the drive at its 11-yard line. On first down, Patrick Mahomes hands it off Clyde Edwards-Helaire for a five-yard run. Mahomes drops back on second down and finds his favorite target, Travis Kelce for a 16-yard gain and a first down.

Mahomes drops back again but his pass that's intended for Skyy Moore is incomplete. On second down, Mahomes completes a pass to Mecole Hardman for 26 yards.

Mahomes completes a short pass to Hardman. Hardman runs around Matt Milano to gain 12 yards.

On first down, Mahomes completes a short pass to Noah Gray for three yards. Mahomes completes a pass to JujJu Smith-Schuster for eight yards and another first down.

Edwards-Helaire breaks a run for nine yards to make it second and short. On second and one, Mahomes completes a pass to Marquez Valdes-Scantling for a touchdown, but it's called back for an ineligible receiver downfield. On second and seven, Mahomes goes deep to Kelce, but the pass is incomplete in the end zone. Before the ball can be snapped, Von Miller jumps offsides to make it third and two. Mahomes hands it off to Jerrick McKinnon but he's stuffed at the line of scrimmage. The Chiefs go for it on fourth and two and Mahomes runs six yards for a first down.

On first and goal, Mahomes' pass to Kelce is incomplete. Mahomes hands it off to Edwards-Helaire and he barely gets back to the line of scrimmage. On third and goal from the nine-yard line, Mahomes scrambles out of the pocket and his pass is intercepted by Kair Elam in the end zone.

End of possession.

Buffalo has the ball at their 20-yard line with 3:11 left in the first quarter. On first down, Allen goes deep and finds Diggs for a 31-yard gain.

Allen throws a screen to Khalil Shakir but the pass is incomplete. On second and 10, Allen scrambles out of the pocket and gains nine yards. On third and one, Allen keeps it again and runs for four yards and a first down.

Allen drops back on first down and passes it to McKenzie for five yards. Singletary gets the handoff on second down and he runs for nine yards and a first down. Buffalo lets the time run out in the first quarter before running another play.

Second Quarter:

The Bills have first down at Kansas City's 22-yard line to start the quarter. Allen tosses it to Singletary and he runs for 12 yards but the play is called back because of a holding call on Davis. The spot foul makes it first and 13.

Allen is under pressure and scrambles out of the pocket and is forced to throw it away. On second and long, Allen hands it off to James Cook for a four-yard run. On third and nine, Allen maneuvers in the pocket and throws it to McKenzie who drops the pass after getting hammered by Reid to force fourth down. Tyler Bass comes out for a 39-yard field goal and it's good.

Bills 3, Chiefs 0

Change of possession.

Kansas City begins the drive at its 21-yard line with 13:26 left in the half.

Mahomes hands it off to Edwards-Helaire and he gains nine yards. On second and short, he gets the ball again and runs for three yards and a first down.

Mahomes drops back on first down and finds Kelce for a 22-yard gain.

On first down, Mahomes' pass for Valdes-Scantling is incomplete. Mahomes drops back again on second down and is forced to throw it away. On third down, Mahomes goes deep to Hardman, but the pass is incomplete. Both teams are called for off-setting holding penalties and they'll have to re-play the down. Mahomes moves around the pocket and finds Smith-Schuster. Smith-Schuster breaks a tackle and finds his way to the end zone for a 42-yard touchdown.

Harrison Butker's extra point is good and the Chiefs take the lead with 11:31 left in the half.

Chiefs 7, Bills 3

Change of possession.

Buffalo starts the drive at its 25-yard line after the touchback. Buffalo continues to find success on the ground as Singletary gains seven yards on first down. Singletary gets the ball again on second down and only gains two yards. On third and one, Allen sneaks for two yards and a first down.

Allen drops back and is forced out of the pocket. He scrambles for a six-yard gain before being tackled by Nick Bolton. On second and four, Allen completes a pass to Diggs for 10 yards and a first down.

Singletary gets the handoff on first down and he runs for 14-yards to the Chiefs' 33 yard-line.

Buffalo looks to set up a screen to Cook but Allen just throws it to his feet for an incomplete pass. Allen fakes the handoff and rolls to his right. His pass to Diggs in the middle of the field is incomplete, but Juan Thornhill is called for pass interference. Buffalo gets the ball at the Chiefs' 10 yard-line.

On first and goal, Allen hands it off to Singletary and he runs it for seven yards. Allen looks for Davis on second and goal but the pass is tipped and falls incomplete. On third and goal, Allen is hit as he throws and the pass is batted down. Buffalo opts to go for it on fourth and goal and Allen's pass intended for McKenzie is incomplete after he slips in the end zone.

Change of possession.

Bills Mafia! Get your Buffalo game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

You're a member of Bills Mafia hungry for more Buffalo coverage? Read here.