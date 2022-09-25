Skip to main content

Bills vs. Dolphins Inactives: Jordan Poyer OUT, But Who Else?

The Buffalo Bills are facing the Miami Dolphins with several players out. Micah Hyde, Jordan Poyer and Dane Jackson won't play, leaving the team thin in the secondary.

The Buffalo Bills are set to kickoff against the Miami Dolphins without several key players, especially on the defensive side of the ball. 

In the secondary, the team has been absolutely gutted. All-Pro cornerback Tre'Davious White is still on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) List, but he isn't the only banged-up player in the secondary. Safety Micah Hyde landed on Injured Reserve (IR) earlier in the weekend, which means he'll be out for the season. Jordan Poyer is also sitting today's game with a foot injury. Another cornerback, Dane Jackson, is out after suffering a gruesome injury during Monday night's win against the Tennessee Titans.

On the defensive line, Ed Oliver and Jordan Phillips are out, meaning the team's top two defensive tackles won't play against Miami.

While today might be a challenge with several key defensive players out for the Bills, the team did get good news on the offensive side of the ball. Wide receiver Gabe Davis, who missed last week's game against the Titans with an ankle injury, is back in action today. Tight end Dawson Knox, who was listed as questionable with a foot injury, is also up.

Here's a look at the full list of inactives for the Bills ...

WR Khalil Shakir

CB Dane Jackson

TE Tommy Sweeney

DT Jordan Phillips

DB Jordan Poyer

OL Mitch Morse

DT Ed Oliver

Here's a list of the inactives for the Dolphins ...

RB Myles Gaskin

WR Erik Ezukanma

QB Skylar Thompson

TE Cethan Carter

TE Hunter Long

DT Raekwon Davis

Kickoff between the Dolphins and Bills is set for 1 p.m. ET.

You're a member of Bills Mafia hungry for more Buffalo coverage? Read here

