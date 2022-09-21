Skip to main content

'We're Gonna Do It For' Dane Jackson: 4 Injured Buffalo Bills OUT at Practice in Dolphins Week

'We’re going to do it for 30. That’s one of our guys. We love him.' - Stefon Diggs on Dane Jackson as the Bills prep for a trip to the Miami Dolphins.
The Buffalo Bills are moving on from having pounded the Tennessee Titans, 41-7, putting the performance of Stefon Diggs and the rest behind them.

But as they ready for the AFC East showdown at a Week 3 trip to the Miami Dolphins, they are taking with them thoughts of Dane Jackson.

“As a team, we’re gonna get behind him. We’re going to do it for 30. That’s one of our guys. We love him, and we just gotta put football to the side sometimes and realize that it’s bigger than that,” Diggs said on ESPN’s First Take.

Jackson was carted off via ambulance on Monday night after sustaining a frightening neck injury. Happily, by Tuesday the 25-year-old cornerback was able to walk out of the hospital and he is currently at home recovering ... with hopes to return to the lineup in 2022.

Jackson is of course among the Bills unavailable to work on Wednesday, with the official Buffalo injury report including him alongside Micah Hyde, Dawson Knox and Jordan Phillips as a DNP. 

The Dolphins, like Buffalo, are 2-0, and working to get healthy for the matchup as well.

Diggs, meanwhile, after turning in a spectacular performance with a 12-catch, 148-yards, three-touchdown night, is thankful that Jackson's situation is not as dire as originally feared.

“It’s tough, especially because that’s one of the guys,'' Diggs said. "We've got a tight-knit group on this team. (Dane) is my guy. We share the same birthday, so that’s my birthday twin. I’m praying for him. He’s gonna be alright. We got his back,” Diggs told NFL Network.

