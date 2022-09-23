Bills BREAKING: Gabe Davis '100-Percent' Prediction; Buffalo Injury: Micah Hyde OUT at Dolphins

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis, a breakout guy in a Week 1 win at the Rams, was not able to go in Week 2 in another blowout win against the Titans.

Probably because he's healthy ... but also maybe because he doesn't want to miss out on any more fun, he has a crisp answer when asked how optimistic he is that he’s going to play Sunday at Miami against a Dolphins team that like his Bills is 2-0.

“100-percent,'' Davis said ... as as good as the AFC East rival Dolphins might be, that presents a problem for them.

Unfortunately, though, the Bills will be short-handed on defense, as in addition to Dane Jackson (neck) missing, Buffalo coach Sean McDermott on Friday said Micah Hyde (neck) and Jordan Phillips (hamstring) will also miss due to injuries.

Meanwhile, as our colleague Alain Poupart writes in his SI-powered coverage from Miami, "If they (the Dolphins are) going to be successful, they're going to need Pro Bowl cornerback Xavien Howard to play like Xavien Howard.

"The Dolphins' biggest challenge on defense will be trying to slow down the Bills passing game — quarterback Josh Allen and wide receivers Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis in particular — and that's where Howard will come in. He's the Dolphins' best defensive player and will need to be at his best, which will mean rebounding from what was a most atypical outing against Baltimore.''

Howard is healthy. And he's outstanding.

Allen and Diggs? Same deal. How healthy are the rest of the Bills as they prep for the challenge of climbing to 3-0? The defensive concerns are in play.

Buffalo will be on a short week and looking to continue a seven-game winning streak over the Dolphins.

"It's in the division,'' Bills receiver Stefon Diggs said, "so we got to get a win."

Only six teams remain undefeated in the NFL entering Week 3. Quarterback Josh Allen and Buffalo are fresh off a domination of the Titans, marking the Bills' 20th straight win by 10 or more points. That streak ties the Chicago Bears' 20-game streak of such wins and matches the NFL.

But the Dolphins are 2-0 for a reason.

"They always have a good defense, and that offense has come a long way," Stefon Diggs said. They got some real good pieces. They're explosive. It's definitely going to be another test for us.''

