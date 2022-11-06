The Buffalo Bills travel to the Meadowlands on Sunday to take on the division-rival and suddenly resurgent New York Jets. ... with two key names now in the news regarding injury.

Buffalo is having a historic season at 6-1 for the first time since 1993, a season that saw Jim Kelly lead the Bills to its fourth-straight Super Bowl. But in addition to Jordan Poyer (elbow) missing this game, Matt Milano (oblique) is also expected to sit.

Meanwhile, new Jets running back James Robinson (knee) is a game-time decision for Sunday's game, despite not being listed on the injury report for any of this week's practices.

A win over the Jets would contribute greatly to another division crown and a possible deep playoff run, but the Bills are currently just 0-1 in the division, having lost to Miami in Week 3.

"Yeah, you've got to win your division games," quarterback Josh Allen said. "That's rule No. 1. Coach (Sean) McDermott preaches winning at home and winning your division games. It's something we've got to do."

The Jets are playing surprisingly well this season, as second-year quarterback Zach Wilson lost his first game of the season in Sunday's 22-17 loss to the Patriots.

Wilson threw three interceptions in the defeat after going three straight games without being picked off.

"Going into a hostile environment in New York — or New Jersey — playing a team that's playing really well, playing some good football," Allen said. "They're extremely well-coached, they're very well-disciplined. It's no easy task to play away and it's no easy task to play in division. We have to put our best foot forward."

WHAT: Buffalo Bills (6-1) at New York Jets (5-3)

WHEN: Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, 1:00 p.m. EST

WHERE: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey (82,500)

TELEVISION: CBS / FuboTV (try it free)

RADIO: WGR550 (550 AM)

SPREAD: Buffalo Bills -10.5 (-118), New York Jets +10.5 (+100)

TOTAL: 46 (o -110, u -110)

MONEYLINE: Bills -599, Jets +450

