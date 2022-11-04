Jordan Poyer, Von Miller Practice Status Revealed In Bills-Jets Injury Report

The penultimate injury and practice participation report for Week 9 provided a bit of clarity, mixed with some questions at a few key positions of need for the Buffalo Bills.

The Bills listed a total of eight players with an injury designation on the report as they prepare to take on the New York Jets on Sunday, Nov. 6 at MetLife Stadium. While a few notable members of their team remain absent, a handful of solid contributors are making their way back to full strength.

Here is Thursday afternoon’s full report, along with its implications for this upcoming matchup:

BUFFALO BILLS (6-1)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

S Jordan Poyer (Elbow)

LB Matt Milano (Oblique)

LB Von Miller (Veteran Rest/Ankle)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

T Spencer Brown (Ankle)

LB Tremaine Edmunds (Heel)

FULL PARTICIPATION

RB Taiwan Jones (Knee)

CB Cam Lewis (Forearm)

C Mitch Morse (Elbow)

What it means for the Bills:

Perhaps the best health-related news the Bills could have received heading into Week 9 was provided by coach Sean McDermott on Monday. Buffalo activated cornerback Tre’Davious White to the team’s 53-man roster, 11 months after White tore his ACL.

Buffalo had until yesterday to make that move, otherwise, White would have missed the rest of the season. McDermott said that White will “remain day to day” and wouldn’t speculate as to whether the cornerback would play Sunday.

Still, the Bills are not entering this intra-divisional matchup with the Jets devoid of any further injury concerns.

Jordan Poyer continues to have his elbow evaluated after injuring it during Buffalo’s 27-17 victory over the Green Bay Packers in Week 8.

In addition, linebacker Matt Milano was also absent, as he suffered an oblique injury against the Packers. Milano was seen off to the side working with the training staff during Thursday's practice.

Both Poyer and Milano were non-participants for the second straight day, putting their status for Sunday’s game in significant doubt.

Linebacker Von Miller was listed as a non-participant for Wednesday’s practice due to veteran rest. However, Miller was once again absent on Thursday, with an injury to his ankle added to his designation.

While Miller’s status for Sunday is not yet considered to be in question, his presence (or lack thereof) on Friday will be closely monitored.

Tackle Spencer Brown (ankle) and linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (heel) remained limited in their participation, while center Mitch Morse (elbow) and running back Taiwan Jones (knee) returned to full participant status.

NEW YORK JETS (5-3)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

WR Corey Davis (Knee)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

OT Duane Brown (Shoulder)

S Lamarcus Joyner (Hip)

TE C.J. Uzomah (Shoulder)

FULL PARTICIPATION

OG Nate Herbig (Hand)

What it means for the Jets:

Though a handful of their starters had been listed as either limited, or non-participants, throughout the week, only receiver Corey Davis remained on the sidelines for the Jets.

With Davis officially set to sit on Sunday, rookie Garrett Wilson will likely see the majority of Zack Wilson’s passes. The 10th overall selection in the 2022 Draft leads the team with 28 catches for 314 yards and two touchdowns.

Despite his reported requests for a trade, wideout Elijah Moore will assuredly see more targets against the Patriots. Moore has caught 16 passes for 203 yards thus far in 2022.

New England’s secondary will still face challenges from New York’s pair of pass-catches, even with Davis on the shelf for Sunday.

Are you a member of Bills Mafia? Hungry for more Buffalo Bills news? Read HERE

Bills Mafia! Get your Buffalo game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!