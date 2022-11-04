Odell Beckham Jr. 'Crazy' Signing: Buffalo Bills vs. Dallas Cowboys?

The Buffalo Bills entered the trade deadline with arguably the best roster in the NFL and nevertheless fortified it with a pair of trades.

Is there another "crazy'' move to be made?

"If we think he can help this team,'' Bills general manager Brandon Beane said, "we’d be crazy not to at least look into it.''

"It,'' specifically, is a signing of free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who continues to rehab his way back from a knee injury sustained during last season's Rams win in the Super Bowl.

Some of the logic involved here?

The Bills are not desperate for running back help, but they nevertheless traded for Nyheim Hines from the Colts.

The Bills are not desperate for safety help, but they nevertheless traded for Dean Marlowe from the Falcons.

Using the same line of thinking: A Josh Allen-led offense that already features Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis is not exactly starving for pass-catching assistance. And yet ...

OBJ is a two-time All-Pro who seems to have funneled much of his "dramatic'' style into being "more football player'' and "less soap opera star.'' We know the Bills have touched base here, in part to monitor the rehab process. There are those who think Beckham might be able to play in late November. But as Beane points out, the "unknowns'' come into play here. had plenty to say about each player, but he also spent some time talking about one player who has yet to join a team one day after the trade deadline.

“OBJ is a heck of a talent,'' said Beane. “You have to remember there’s financials, there’s roles, there’s all sorts of things that would all have to line up. But yeah, you can – a guy of his talent, of course, we would look into that.”

Bills star Von Miller, Beckham's teammate with the Rams, has essentially promised the receiver is coming to Buffalo. But there is real buzz elsewhere, too, with teams like the Dallas Cowboys and the Green Bay Packers. And given how Green Bay is struggling, if Beckham wishes to join a true Super Bowl contender?

The list might be short. And Beckham would be "crazy'' to not prioritize the thought of coming to Buffalo.

Bills Mafia! Get your Buffalo game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

You're a member of Bills Mafia hungry for more Buffalo coverage? Read here.