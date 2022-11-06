Bills Can't 'Win When QB Plays Like Sh**,' Says Josh Allen: Turnovers Mean Loss at Jets 20-17: Live Game Log

The Buffalo Bills traveled to the Meadowlands on Sunday to take on the division-rival and suddenly resurgent New York Jets in the 124th meeting between the two organizations. ... and they come away with a 20-17 loss, an upset result that means both AFC East teams have six wins.

And what was the key?

“It’s tough to win,'' said Bills leader Josh Allen, "when your quarterback plays like shit.”

Maybe Allen is being a bit hard on himself, but the highlights were indeed few ...

Here's how it came to be, chronologically ...

In addition to safety Jordan Poyer (elbow) sitting, cornerback Tre'Davious White, working back from knee surgery this week, is being labeled by NFL Network as a "healthy scratch.''

That's actually a good sign for the near future, just not for today.

Buffalo is having a historic season at 6-1 for the first time since 1993, a season that saw Jim Kelly lead the Bills to its fourth-straight Super Bowl.

A win over the Jets would contribute greatly to another division crown and a possible deep playoff run, but the Bills are currently just 0-1 in the division, having lost to Miami in Week 3.

"Yeah, you've got to win your division games," quarterback Josh Allen said. "That's rule No. 1. Coach (Sean) McDermott preaches winning at home and winning your division games. It's something we've got to do."

The Jets are playing surprisingly well this season, as second-year quarterback, Zach Wilson lost his first game of the season in Sunday's 22-17 loss to the Patriots.

Wilson threw three interceptions in the defeat after going three straight games without being picked off.

"Going into a hostile environment in New York — or New Jersey — playing a team that's playing really well, playing some good football," Allen said. "They're extremely well-coached, they're very well-disciplined. It's no easy task to play away and it's no easy task to play in division. We have to put our best foot forward."

Live game updates will appear here after kickoff...

FIRST QUARTER: Bills 7, Jets 3

The Jets win the toss and defer to the second half, so the Bills begin the game with the ball.

Jets kicker Mann slips on the kick and the Bills have the ball at their own 45, after what was, essentially, an intentional onside kick.

On the first play from scrimmage, Allen finds Diggs for 42 yards to the Jets 13.

INTERCEPTION JETS: Allen's short pass to Knox is intercepted by Whitehead at the Jets nine yard line, returned to the 13.

The Jets possession goes three-and-out as the Mann punt goes 63 yards to the BUF 15, Hines returned the kick 18 yards to the BUF 33.

On 2nd a 9 Allen tosses a zinger to Diggs for 13 yards and a first down at the BUF 47.

Singletary caught a ball for 11 yards on 3rd and 5 to extend the drive, and the Bills are also running the ball well, as Singletary and Cook have combined for 12 yards on this drive.

Faced with another third down and needing five yards, Allen scrambles for seven on the left side to the Jets 33.

On 3rd and 10, Allen scrambles 12 yards up the middle while under pressure and gets to the goalline but is tackled short.

TOUCHDOWN BILLS: Allen sneaks up the middle for the touchdown and a 7-0 lead with 4:39 left in the first quarter. The scoring drive goes 67 yards in 14 plays and took 7:42 off the clock.

The Jets take over from their own 16 after the kickoff.

New York runs the ball a couple of times and gets an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on the Bills to move the ball to the Bills 42.

FIELD GOAL JETS: Zuerlein kicks good from 53 with 31 seconds left in the first quarter. The scoring drive goes 49 yards in seven plays and took 4:08 off the clock.

Buffalo will take over from its own 25 after the touchback.

END OF THE FIRST QUARTER

SECOND QUARTER: Bills 14, Jets 10

Buffalo is forced to punt after an incomplete pass on 3rd and 10, and the Martin punt goes 61 yards into the end zone.

The Jets offense stalls at the BUF 45 and have to punt. The Mann punt goes 38 yards and is fair caught at the BUF seven yard line.

On 3rd and 3, Allen finds Diggs for seven yards to the BUF 21, then on the next play, Allen finds Diggs again while scrambling from the pocket for 14 yards to the BUF 39.

Two plays later, another Allen-to-Diggs connection nets 17 yards to the NYJ 44.

TOUCHDOWN BILLS: Allen runs off the left end for 36 yards and a touchdown. The extra point is good for a 14-3 lead with 6:30 left in the half. The scoring drive goes 93 yards in nine plays and took 4:12 off the clock.

The Jets took over from their own 25 after the touchback and moved the ball to the 35 before Z. Wilson found G. Wilson for 24 yards across the middle to the BUF 41. The first big play of the game for the Jets.

On 3rd and 1 from the BUF 32, the Bills' defense stuffs Robinson for no gain. The Jets attempt a fourth-down conversion and Wilson finds Uzomah for five yards and a new set of downs.

TOUCHDOWN JETS: Carter runs off left guard for six yards and the touchdown. The extra point is good for a 14-10 Buffalo lead. The scoring drive goes 75 yards in 13 plays and took 5:58 off the clock.

The Bills take over from their own 25 with 32 seconds to play, trying to get close for another score before the half.

Allen hits Davis for 15 yards, then found Knox for another 17 yards to the NYJ 43, close to field goal range with 17 seconds left.

Allen carries for six yards to the NYJ 37 where the Bills call a timeout to set up a field goal attempt.

MISSED FIELD GOAL BILLS: Bass' 55-yard attempt is no good as it curves to the right and barely misses.

HALFTIME

THIRD QUARTER: Jets 17, Bills 14

The Jets start the second half with the ball from their own 18.

New York drives to its own 48 and attempts a fake punt on 4th and 1. Davis runs up the middle for two yards to extend the drive.

A series of successful runs and short passes moves the ball to the BUF 30.

Wilson hits Berrios for six yards to the BUF 22.

THERE IS AN EQUIPMENT MALFUNCTION IN THE STADIUM THAT'S DELAYING THE GAME.

A cable broke on the SkyCam that caused a 12-minute delay of the game.

FUMBLE RECOVERY BILLS: When play resumed, Wilson was sacked at the BUF 28 and lost the ball. It was recovered by Epenesa.

INTERCEPTION JETS: Two plays later Allen was intercepted by Sauce Gardner at the BUF 35, and returned to the BUF 19,

TOUCHDOWN JETS: Zilson passes short right side to Robinson for seven yards into the end zone. The extra point is good for a 17-14 Jets lead with 4:03 left in the third quarter. The scoring drive goes 19 yards in four plays and took 1:27 off the clock.

Buffalo took back over from its own 25 after the kick.

Singleton carries for four, Allen carries for nine, nine, then five on 3rd and 1 for a first down.

END OF THE THIRD PERIOD

FOURTH QUARTER: Jets 17, Bills 17

On 3rd and 9 from the NYJ 33, Allen overthrew Hines deep down the left side to bring up fourth down.

FIELD GOAL BILLS: Bass is good from 51, his longest of the season, for a 17-17 tie with 13:33 left in the game. The scoring drive went 42 yards in 12 plays and took 5:30 off the clock.

The Bills' kickoff goes out of bounds and the Jets get the ball at the 40 to start the drive.

The Buffalo defense holds Wilson and the Jets to three-and-out as they gain just two yards on the drive forcing a punt.

Mann's punt goes 45 yards to the 12 yard line where it's fair caught by Hines. A personal foul penalty is called on the Jets, tacking on another 15 yards. The Bills will have the ball at the 27.

McKenzie runs for nine yards on first down but that's about all the Bills offense can muster. The drive stalls at the BUF 46 as the Martin punt goes 50 yards to the NYJ four yard line.

On 1st and 10 from the NYJ 20, Robinson runs up the middle for 16 yards, then runs left end for 17 yards, then runs 15 yards off left guard to the BUF 38 with 3:38 left in regulation.

On 3rd and 5, Wilson finds Mims for 12 yards to the BUF six yard line at the two-minute warning.

TWO-MINUTE WARNING

Robinson loses two yards to the BUF eight and the Bills call their first timeout with 1:57 left. Wilson carries to the BUF two yard line and the Bills take their second timeout with 1:50 left.

On 3rd and Goal Wilson is sacked at the BUF 10 for a loss of eight yards and Buffalo takes its final timeout with 1:45 left.

FIELD GOAL JETS: Zuerlein's 28-yard field goal is good for a 20-17 Jets lead with 1:43 remaining in regulation. The scoring drive goes 86 yards in 13 plays and took 6:10 off the clock.

The Bills take over from the 25, and Allen hits Diggs deep for 26 yards but a holding penalty negates it.

On 2nd and 2 from the BUF 33, Allen is sacked for a nine-yard loss and fumbles, recovered by Bates.

3rd and 21 Allen passes deep incomplete to Diggs.

TURNOVER ON DOWNS to JETS: 4th and 21 Allen passes deep incomplete to Davis.

Wilson kneels to run out the clock.

END OF GAME.

