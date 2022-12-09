This season, the Buffalo Bills have dealt with adversity. From a slew of injuries that tested the roster to a major snowstorm that forced the team to play - and win - three games away from home in a 12-day period, the Bills haven't blinked.

And now with the news that star linebacker Von Miller is done for the season with a knee injury, the team rolls on.

“Von would be the first one to tell you that it’s part of the game,” safety Jordan Poyer said on Wednesday. “Take care of what you’ve got to take care of. Ain’t no point in sulking in it. Ain’t no point in 'Woe is me.′ It happens. Accept it.”

Through all that adversity the Bills have now scratched and clawed their way back to the top of the AFC East, to face the very team that knocked them from that perch five weeks ago.

“Everything that we want to do is still out in front of us, and that’s been our mindset,” quarterback Josh Allen said. “I think anybody that gets their backs against the wall and are confident in themselves will see that it’s a position we’re OK being in.”

The latest Buffalo injury news: Defensive tackle Jordan Phillips and fullback Reggie Gilliam have been ruled out for Sunday's game. And a pair of standouts - tackle Dion Dawkins (ankle) and linebacker Matt Milano (knee) are questionable.

The Jets have aspirations of their first playoff appearance since 2010 (an AFC Championship loss to the Steelers), with those hopes now resting on the shoulders of quarterback Mike White after starter Zach Wilson was benched three weeks ago.

WHAT: New York Jets (7-5) at Buffalo Bills (9-3)

WHEN: Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, 1 p.m. EST

WHERE: Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, New York (71,621)

TELEVISION: CBS / FuboTV (try it free)

RADIO: WGR550 (550 AM)

SPREAD: New York Jets +12.5 (-143), Buffalo Bills -12.5 (+120)

TOTAL: 43 (o -110, u -110)

MONEYLINE: Jets +375, Bills -500

