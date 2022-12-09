In a sense, it's make-or-break time for the Buffalo Bills, who host AFC East Division rival New York Jets on Sunday from Highmark Stadium. With some extra rest after playing on Thursday, the Bills are back on top of the AFC but they have to take care of business vs. the Jets in order to have home-field advantage in the playoffs and a first-round bye.

The Bills are on a three-game winning streak but are 1-2 in division games so far this season. A win vs. the Jets would be monumental in Buffalo's hunt for its third-straight AFC East title.

Quarterback Josh Allen looks to avenge his uncharacteristic performance from the last time the Bills played the Jets: Buffalo lost 20-17 and Allen threw two interceptions in the Week 9 defeat.

Meanwhile, Allen certainly doesn't want to get ahead of himself but he is sharing a dream ... a dream for the city of Buffalo.

“That is a huge conversation, that’s something that gets brought up a lot. I dream about it all the time,” Allen said via the Pat McAfee show. “I dream about the Super Bowl parade and what that’d be like. I know, it sounds corny but, I know what I would say right after the Super Bowl to the fans here and to the city.

"Obviously we got to go out there and we got to get it done through our actions, but it’s extremely fun to think about. It will be extremely special to be a part of, God willing, we can get it done.”

Allen is fresh off an efficient outing in a 24-10 victory vs. the New England Patriots. The 22 of his 33 passes for 223 yards and two touchdowns, including an acrobatic throw near the sideline to Gabriel Davis for an 8-yard score.

Despite a comeback effort, the Jets fell 27-22 to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. Starting quarterback Mike White threw for 369 yards with a rushing touchdown to cut the lead to 5 late in the game. White became the fourth Jets quarterback in the past 25 years to throw for 300 yards in back-to-back games. He's brought a new energy to the Jets, who are fighting for a playoff spot.

With five games left on the Bills' schedule, including three AFC East matchups, this is how the division stands: The Bills are first at 9-3, followed by 8-4 Miami Dolphins, the 7-5 Jets and the Patriots are last at 6-6.

WHO: Buffalo Bills (9-3) vs. New York Jets (7-5)

ODDS: The Bills are 9.5-point favorites vs. the Jets.

GAME TIME: Sunday, December 11, 2022 at 1 p.m. EST

LOCATION: Highmark Stadium (Orchard Park, New York)

TV/RADIO: CBS | WGR 550

THE FINAL WORD: Safety Jordan Poyer after beating the Patriots:

"I know each division win is big. We got another division game next week; I think we got two in a row actually … All of them are big, especially when you go on the road. Third road game in a row, you can really look at it like that, a third road game in a row to be able to go and go into a hostile environment like this and play the way we did is huge."

