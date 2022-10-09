Steelers Intercept Allen in End Zone, Trail Bills 10-3 2Q: Live Game Updates

The Buffalo Bills welcome the Pittsburgh Steelers to Highmark Stadium on Sunday, as two AFC teams seemingly headed in different directions meet.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are still trying to recover from the retirement of former starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

Rookie Kenny Pickett gets the start after replacing Mitch Trubisky in the second half of last week's 24-20 loss to the New York Jets. Pickett rushed for two touchdowns that led to a 20-10 lead, but the 24-year-old also threw three interceptions, the second of which led to the Jets' go-ahead score with 16 seconds remaining.

The Bills are riding high after a 23-20 come-from-behind win at Baltimore last week, as Buffalo overcame a 17-point deficit to pull out the victory. That win came on the heels of a blown fourth-quarter lead the week before in a 21-19 loss against the Dolphins.

"I think the character that was shown the last couple of weeks speaks a lot about the guys that we have in this locker room," Bills quarterback Josh Allen said.

Live game updates will appear here after kickoff...

FIRST QUARTER: Bills 10, Steelers 3

Buffalo takes the ball to start the game, and it'll start at the two-yard line after a botched return attempt by Jones.

Josh Allen starts the game with an incomplete pass to Singletary and a run for no gain by Singletary bringing up a 3rd and 10 from the two.

TOUCHDOWN BILLS: Allen hits Davis for 98 yards for the touchdown! Bass' extra point is good for a 7-0 Bills lead with 13:56 left in the game. The scoring drive goes three plays, 98 yards, and took 1:04 off the clock.

FUMBLE RECOVERY BILLS: Bass kicks off 45 yards and Pierre muffs the catch, recovered by Johnson at the PIT 21. First down Buffalo.

The Bills back up to the 31 after a holding call and are forced to try a field goal.

BLOCKED FIELD GOAL STEELERS: Bass' 49-yard field goal is blocked by Heyward. First down Steelers.

A steady dose of Najee Harris takes the Steelers to the BUF 33 in six plays before a Pickett pass is batted down at the line for a 3rd and 4, where Pickett finds Gentry at the BUF 24 for nine yards.

Pickett then found Pickens at the BUF 13 for 12 yards for a first down, before Harris ran for three to the 10-yard line.

Pickett throws incomplete to the right sideline. Von Miller was injured on the play but jogs off under his own power.

FIELD GOAL STEELERS: Boswell is good from 29 yards. The scoring drive goes 50 yards in 12 plays and took 6:18 off the clock.

The Bills take over from their own 35 after the kick.

Allen found Shakir for 31 yards to the PIT 34, then Allen scrambles for 16 yards to the PIT 18.

On 3rd and 9 Allen is incomplete to Diggs in the end zone.

FIELD GOAL BILLS: Bass is good from 35 yards for a 10-3 Buffalo lead. The scoring drive goes 48 yards in seven plays and took 2:57 off the clock.

The Steelers started from their own 25 after the kick, went three-and-out, and punted to the one-yard line where the Bills will take over.

The Bills are guilty of a false start penalty then MOss runs left tackle to the eight for seven yards.

END OF FIRST QUARTER

SECOND QUARTER: Bills 10, Steelers 3

On 3rd and 4, Allen hits Hodgins at the BUF 34 for a gain of 26 yards.

On 3rd and 11 from the BUF 33, Allen hits Morris for 26 yards to the PIT 41.

Allen found Diggs for 18 yards on 2nd and 8 from the PIT 39 to extend the drive.

INTERCEPTION STEELERS: Allen passed deep right in the end zone intended for Davis but it's picked off by Wallace for the touchback with 11:25 left in the half.

