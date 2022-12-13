'Sauced!' Bills Troll Jets on Social Media After Win

Revenge was in the air following Sunday's 20-12 win for the Buffalo Bills over the New York Jets. The win got their AFC East rival back from the loss in Week 9, where the Jets pulled a huge 20-17 upset.

Following the win on Sunday, the Bills' social media team still had some unfinished business to take care of, trolling their rival. But, as the Jets did after their win, photoshopping the scoreboard rendering for the Bills' new stadium following their victory, the Bills fired back.

Buffalo put together a video of sauce squirting onto a plate, drawing out a "W" with the caption "Sauced up a W."

After taking the blame for "playing like shit" weeks back, quarterback Josh Allen led his team to their fourth straight victory. Allen finished 16 of 27 passing for 147 yards and a touchdown while rushing 10 times for 47 yards and another score.

Yet the Bills' defense will get a lot of the credit, and rightfully so. A Von Miller-less Buffalo defense got after quarterback Mike White, sacking him four times, twice by Gregory Rousseau.

The Bills move to 10-3 with another revenge game waiting for them next Sunday at home against the Miami Dolphins, with kickoff slated for 8:15 p.m.

