Sunday brought two surprises with the New York Jets pulling off a stunning upset at home against the AFC-best Buffalo Bills.

First, MVP candidate quarterback Josh Allen threw two very costly interceptions as the Jets secondary slowed down the Bills passing attack en route to a 20-17 win.

That was the first surprise; then another one came in the aftermath.

After the Bills unveiled designs for their new home, which showed off an open-air stadium in Orchard Park right across the street from the current Highmark Stadium, in addition to having two sculptures of Buffalos right outside the stadium, those who zoomed in on the rendering of the new stadium noticed the scoreboard.

The scoreboard shows the Bills beating the Jets 24-3 ...

As you would expect, the Jets did not take lightly to this rendering, posting their response on Twitter as they updated the scoreboard in the rendering, saying, "make sure y'all got everything right in that new stadium."

Even after the loss, the Bills (6-2) still sit atop the AFC East. But the race for the top spot in the division is far from over, as the Jets and Dolphins sit at 6-3. Notably, both teams are holding a win over their division rival.

The Bills will look to return to their winning ways in their 1 p.m. kickoff Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings (7-1).

