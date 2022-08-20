Bills CB Cam Lewis Battling Bone Injury To Be 'The Best'

For Buffalo Bills cornerback Cam Lewis, it's all about becoming "the best in the world." But he's not had the easiest path so far.

Speaking to the media with an eye-catching brace/cover on his right arm, Lewis revealed the news of what's been a long-lasting bone infection. ... that he's somehow played with for four years.

That's a downer that he's turned into an underdog success story, having endured the problem since breaking his arm in college at the University of Buffalo and then dealing with an infection.

Despite it all, Lewis said the vibe this offseason among the defensive backs has been about focusing on getting better every single day, saying that "we pride ourselves on being the best in the world."

From a personal perspective, the 25-year-old feels optimistic heading into another season in Buffalo having focused his attention this preseason on improving his abilities in man coverage.

"A big thing for me this offseason was man coverage," Lewis said. "I feel like I can play nickel, I feel like I can tackle and fill the A Gap, B Gap, whatever I need [to]. But it's always a six inches thing in this league so just trying to get tighter and better in man coverage and I feel like I've gotten better in man coverage this camp."

Perhaps becoming a man coverage standout can help Lewis find his spot in this year's roster after years of bouncing back and forth between free agency, the practice squad and the active roster.

Since arriving in 2019, Lewis has made just 12 appearances, recording 13 tackles.

Lewis may not yet have established himself as a core defensive back, but considering he's done what he's done with a bone infection - he deserves credit.

"We've gotten him in some games sparingly, but when he's played, he's played well for us," defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier said earlier this summer. "He's had some injuries along the way that have set him back at times, but if he can put a stretch together, we think there's a lot of talent there."

Talent. And perseverance.