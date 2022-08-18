Bills Safety Eyes New Position: 'Quarterback'?

The next-man-up mentality is baked into every NFL player, and it's up to the individual to take their opportunity when it comes their way.

With Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer both spending time on the sidelines this preseason, it's been the Buffalo Bills' second-year safety Damar Hamlin's time to shine taking over starting reps.

And the former sixth-rounder believes this has helped himself tremendously.

"I like to pride myself on trying to not make the same mistake twice, so getting those extra reps, being able to get in there and learn from my mistakes, I feel like that's the biggest thing that's been able to help me out," Hamlin said.

With 14 regular season games under his belt, Hamlin has a firm base as he looks to take that mythical second-year jump all players aim for.

Looking ahead to his sophomore season, Hamlin said his focus has been "growing in the system." His ultimate aim is to become "the quarterback of the defense," admitting that the learning curve as a rookie was tough to overcome but that he's in a better position this year.

"I was in the process of trying to just know what I had to do, and then trying to disguise what I have to do and do what I had to do was a tough task," Hamlin said. "This second time around I'm feeling more comfortable in it all and I feel like I'm right where I need to be."

Moving into preseason Week 2 and the Denver Broncos, Hamlin looks a safe bet to play with the starters with Hyde only working out lightly and Poyer still sidelined.

The opportunity for Hamlin and his fellow young defensive backs to shine is now, and he'd better stick to his goals and not make the same mistakes twice.