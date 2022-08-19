Which Bills Rookie Is Offensive X-Factor?

It doesn’t take much to understand how running back James Cook will be a factor to the Buffalo Bills success in 2022. In fact, he might be the missing offensive element long-term entering Week 2 of the NFL Preseason.

Cook, a second-round pick from Georgia, continues to be one of the more consistent prospects making strides in training camp. Where has he been the most effective since arriving in Orchard Park. The run plays? The passing ones?

How about both? That's the way offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey sees it.

“It’s so early to kind of tell where he’s going to fit in and everything, but I love James,” Dorsey said earlier this month. “I love his personality. I love what he brings to the table athletically and physically.”

Having the approval of one’s offensive coordinator certainly is a step in the right direction. And while Buffalo isn’t sure where Cook’s skills will be best utilized full-time on offense, it’s a good problem to have.

Last season, the Bills finished sixth in rushing offense, averaging 129.9 yards per game. That number doesn’t tell the whole story in terms of production. Of the team’s 2,209 yards, 1,340 came from a combined three different runners.

Quarterback Josh Allen, a hopeful MVP candidate, tacked on another 763 yards. Combined, Devin Singletary, Zack Moss and Matt Breida averaged 4.3 yards a snap. Allen alone averaged 6.3 yards a play with his legs.

Cook should fill in the rotation for Breida, who followed former offensive coordinator Brian Daboll across the state to join the New York Giants. He won’t be asked for volume carries, but rather “spark plug” types to keep drives alive in short-yardage situations.

If the Bills plan to use Cook in a similar concept to that of Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Moken, expect his reps to expand on passing downs. As a junior during the COVID-19 season, Cook finished with a running back-high 225 receiving yards and two scores.

A year later, he finished with 284 receiving yards and four TDs through the air. In three years, Cook recorded at least 16 catches per season and averaged roughly 11 yards per reception.

Should Dorsey look at last season’s stats, Cook would actually lead all running backs in receiving yards. Singletary finished with more receptions (40), but almost 60 fewer yards (228). Moss, who continues to have a strong camp, only registered 23 catches for 178 yards.

And it’s not as if Cook is a one-trick pony that only will find success in the passing game. In his final two seasons with the Bulldogs, Cook averaged 6.5 yards per run. He also scored 10 of his 14 career rushing touchdowns during that span, mostly punching it in from inside the 20-yard line.

“He’s here for a reason,” Allen said of Cook. “So, whether or not the role right away is big or small, once he grows into it, he’s going to be a huge asset for us.”

Cook’s role will be defined in time, but his impact in Buffalo’s backfield has been on notice. He’s not slowing down during reps in practice, either. He’s now looking for the reps to back it up.

“He’s a real smooth running back, and hopefully he can add to this offense every drive,” receiver Stefon Diggs said.

The Bills will face the Denver Broncos at Highmark Stadium Saturday at 1 p.m.