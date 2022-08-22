Skip to main content

WATCH: Bills WR Stefon Diggs 'Still the One' for QB Josh Allen

Buffalo Bills receiver Stefon Diggs is entering his third season with the team.

When it comes to the receiver position, it's hard to find many players better than the Buffalo Bills' Stefon Diggs. In the recent NFL player rankings, Diggs came in as the 26th best player in the entire league, ahead of receivers such as Los Angeles Charger Keenan Allen (No. 35), Arizona Cardinal DeAndre Hopkins (37) and Tampa Bay Buccaneer Mike Evans (53).

Diggs' two seasons in Buffalo have been nothing short of superb, and that will likely be the case again this year. In training camp recently, Diggs showed off his elite ability with a highlight one-handed catch. ... and he makes it look so casual.

With quarterback Josh Allen back in the pocket, Allen fired a pass towards the sideline to Diggs. Diggs reached out with his right hand, stopping the ball, and then corralled it with both hands while getting his feet inbounds.

Diggs will find himself ample opportunities this season to make plays being the team's No. 1 pass-catching option. The Bills have strong options behind him — such as tight end Dawson Knox and receiver Gabriel Davis — that could make Diggs' job a bit easier.

In two seasons with the Bills, Diggs has 230 receptions, 2,760 receiving yards and 18 receiving touchdowns. In 2020, Diggs had his best season yet, leading the league in receptions (127) and receiving yards (1,535) and making the first team All-Pro.

The Bills and Diggs start their 2022 campaign in just a few weeks as they take on the defending Super Bowl champions Los Angeles Rams to open the NFL season. ... knowing that is won't come easy - no matter how easy guys like Stefon Diggs make this look.

