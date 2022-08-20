Bills Vs. Broncos: Josh Allen In, Von Miller OUT; How To Watch

The regular season is fast-approaching with preseason Week 2 already upon us set to feature the Buffalo Bills hosting the Denver Broncos.

One major headline to watch for this week is the return of a certain quarterback Josh Allen, who is set to play an unspecified number of snaps along with most of the starters.

And now another, as ESPN is reporting that maybe the only sitting starter will be newcomer Von Miller, the ex-Denver star. It’s thought to simply be a “rest” issue but we will monitor.

Head coach Sean McDermott seemed tempered in his expectations for Allen this Saturday, stating that "obviously you want to score points" but that they simply want to see Allen and Co. "just executing out there" - noting that this will be his first game with offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey as his play caller.

"I think that there's a lot that we want to put into practice in a game that we've been practicing," McDermott said.

Allen and the Bills offense will face a Broncos defense that allowed just seven points and 175 passing yards against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1. Dorsey will likely see the Broncos' run defense as fertile ground, however, given that Dallas rushed for 141 yards.

Keeping this in mind, keep an eye on rookie backs James Cook and Raheem Blackshear.

Defensively watch out for rookie cornerbacks Kaiir Elam and Christian Benford who will be tasked with containing quarterbacks Josh Johnson and Brett Rypien who threw for a combined 285 yards and two touchdowns last week thanks in no small part to undrafted rookie receivers Jalen Virgil, who racked up an impressive 83 yards on just three receptions, and Brandon Johnson who had four receptions for 64 yards.

WHAT: Denver Broncos (1-0) at. Buffalo Bills (1-0)

WHERE: Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, New York (71,000)

WHEN: Saturday, August 20, 2022, 1 p.m. ET

TELEVISION: WIVB (Buffalo), NFL+ (Subscription)

RADIO: Bills Radio Network - WGR550/550 AM (Buffalo)

Betting via SI SportsBook

SPREAD: Broncos +6.5

MONEYLINE: Broncos +205, Bills -250